GUJCET Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised For BE, BTech Admissions- Check New Dates Here

The Admissions Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) revised the schedule for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) counselling 2025 for BE, BTech admissions. Interested candidates can visit the official website- gujacpc.admissions.nic.in and check the schedule.

Accordingly, the registration for non-registered candidates will conclude on July 22 and the revised merit list after GSEB HSC supplementary results will be published on July 26 on the official website.

The Gujarat BTech counselling dates 2025 have been revised in view of the supplementary exam results and Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2025. ACPC has also issued registration guidelines for GUJCET 2025 phase 2 counselling for fresh, supplementary, and improvement candidates.

GUJCET Counselling 2025: Revised Schedule

Online registration for non-registered candidates on available seats: June 19, 2025 – July 22, 2025

Publication of revised merit list after improvement of result: July 26, 2025

Filling and alteration of choices by the candidates for actual admission (Round 2): July 26, 2025 – July 28, 2025

Declaration of second round of allotment list: July 30, 2025

Online payment of token tuition fees and generation of admission letter (Round-2): July 30, 2025 – August 1, 2025

Online withdrawal of admission allocated in round-2: July 30, 2025 – August 1, 2025

Display of final vacancy for round-2: August 2, 2025

Consent for participation, filling and alteration of choices by the candidates for round-3: August 2, 2025 (2 PM) – August 4, 2025

Declaration of third round of allotment list: August 6, 2025

Online payment of token tuition fees and generation of admission letter (round-3): August 6, 2025 – August 7, 2025

Online cancellation of admission: August 6, 2025 – August 7, 2025

Display of vacancy after round-3: August 8, 2025

Deadline of reporting at institute level and payment of remaining fees: August 9, 2025

Vacant seat registration for Govt / GIA institute (non-allotment) (tentative): August 2, 2025 – August 8, 2025

Publication of merit for admissions to vacant seats of Govt / GIA institute (non-allotment) (tentative): August 11, 2025

Counselling for admissions to vacant seats of Govt / GIA institute (non-allotment) (tentative): August 12, 2025

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.