Last Chance to Register for GUJCET 2025 Today: Steps to Apply

Summary The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025, including applications with a late fee, today, January 15, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025, including applications with a late fee, today, January 15, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

How to Apply for GUJCET 2025

Visit the official website at gseb.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click on the “GUJCET 2025 registration” link available on the homepage. Register by filling in the required details. Log in to the candidate’s account using the registered credentials. Fill out the application form and complete the payment process. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

GUJCET 2025 Late Fee Details

Candidates submitting their applications today will need to pay a late fee of INR 1000. The standard GUJCET 2025 examination fee is INR 350. Payments can be made via Epay System India ONLINE using Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking, or through SBIEpay. Additionally, candidates can make payments at any State Bank of India branch across the country using the “SBI Branch Payment” option.

GUJCET 2025 Important Instructions

As per GSEB guidelines, candidates must ensure that their name details match their Standard-12th Examination application form. Candidates from other boards must fill their details as follows:

First Name in the ‘Surname Column,’

Second Name in the ‘Student Name Column,’

Last Name in the ‘Guardian Column.’

The GUJCET 2025 examination, specifically for Science stream candidates, is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 23, 2025.