education sector

GST 2.0 Introduces Student-Friendly Reforms: 0% GST on Notebooks, Pencils! All Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Sep 2025
13:03 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3, 2025, has rolled out Next-Gen GST reforms.
As per the new structure, exercise books, graph books, laboratory notebooks, and atlases, along with basic stationery items like pencils, erasers, crayons, and sharpeners, will now attract 0% GST.

The 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3, 2025, has rolled out Next-Gen GST reforms aimed at easing the tax burden on households and supporting small businesses. Announced just ahead of Diwali, these sweeping reforms are also expected to significantly benefit students by making learning essentials more affordable.

As per the new structure, exercise books, graph books, laboratory notebooks, and atlases, along with basic stationery items like pencils, erasers, crayons, and sharpeners, will now attract 0% GST. Additionally, items such as geometry boxes, colour boxes, and school cartons have been shifted from the 12% slab to 5%, further reducing costs for families.

New GST Rates on Study Materials

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Exercise books, notebooks, printed maps, globes – 12% → 0%
  • Pencils, sharpeners, crayons, pastels, erasers – 12% / 5% → 0%
  • Mathematical boxes, geometry sets, colour boxes – 12% → 5%

While formal education remains completely tax-free, covering schools, colleges, universities, and NSDC-approved vocational institutions, coaching classes, private tuition, and online courses will continue to be taxed at 18%, keeping them outside the ambit of exemptions.

The reforms also extend across multiple sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, MSMEs, and labour-intensive industries, creating a broader impact on the economy. The new two-slab GST system (5% and 18%) will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

Introduced in 2017, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is India’s most comprehensive indirect tax reform, and the latest changes are expected to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day assurance of reducing the tax burden on common households.

Last updated on 06 Sep 2025
13:04 PM
education sector GST rate Reforms GST Council
Similar stories
NHAI

CLAT-PG Score for Lawyer Jobs? Delhi HC to Hear Plea Against NHAI Rule

SSC

SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card Shortly at ssc.gov.in; Check Key Updates Inside

UPSC 2025

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2025 Out - Selected Roll Numbers and Names Announced!

SSC

SSC Launches AADARSH Pariksha Kendra to Standardise Exams - 8000 Seats to be Introduc. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NHAI

CLAT-PG Score for Lawyer Jobs? Delhi HC to Hear Plea Against NHAI Rule

SSC

SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card Shortly at ssc.gov.in; Check Key Updates Inside

UPSC 2025

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2025 Out - Selected Roll Numbers and Names Announced!

SSC

SSC Launches AADARSH Pariksha Kendra to Standardise Exams - 8000 Seats to be Introduc. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Choice-Filling Underway: MCC Releases Detailed Seat Matrix!

Schools reopening

When Will Jammu Schools Reopen? Directorate Issues Order and Instructions

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality