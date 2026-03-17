Gujarat government

GSEB Activates GUJCET 2026 Admit Card Link Ahead of March 29 Exam; Check Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2026
15:08 PM

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Summary
Candidates seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes can download their hall tickets from the official website, gujcet.gsebht.in
The GUJCET 2026 examination will be conducted on March 29 in offline (pen-and-paper) mode

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the admit card for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 on March 17. Candidates seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes can download their hall tickets from the official website, gujcet.gsebht.in.

The GUJCET 2026 examination will be conducted on March 29 in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. The exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying a total of 120 marks. It will cover three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology—with 40 questions from each subject.

As per the schedule, Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, followed by Paper 2 (Biology) from 1:40 pm to 2 pm, and Paper 3 (Mathematics) from 4 pm to 5 pm.

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GUJCET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

  • Visit the official website, gujcet.gseb.org
  • Click on the “GUJCET 2026 admit card” link
  • Enter registered mobile number or email ID along with date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download and print the admit card for future reference

The GUJCET hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry to the examination centre, and candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on it after downloading.

Last updated on 17 Mar 2026
15:08 PM
Gujarat government GUJCET 2026 Admit Card
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