GUJCET 2026

GUJCET 2026 Registration Extended - Check New Deadline and Late Fee Amount

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jan 2026
11:20 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has extended the last date for registration for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026.
Applicants are advised to carefully follow the upload guidelines to ensure their forms are accepted without any technical issues.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has extended the last date for registration for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026, offering additional time to science stream students aspiring for engineering and pharmacy admissions. As per the latest announcement, candidates can now submit their GUJCET 2026 application forms till January 16, 2026, by paying a late fee of ₹1,000.

Earlier, the online application window for GUJCET 2026 was scheduled to close on January 6, 2026. The state board has now further extended the deadline, allowing eligible candidates to complete the registration process through the official websites, gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org. The board clarified that the extension applies exclusively to students from the HSC science stream seeking admission to professional courses.

GSEB has also confirmed that the GUJCET 2026 examination will be conducted on March 29, 2026. The exam will be held for candidates belonging to Group A, Group B, and Group AB of the HSC science stream. Aspirants planning to pursue engineering programmes are required to apply under Group A, while those aiming for pharmacy courses must choose Group B. Candidates intending to appear for both engineering and pharmacy entrance tests will need to select Group AB during the application process.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the board stated that the last date for filling out the GUJCET-2026 online application form, which was previously extended to January 6, has now been further extended till January 16, 2026, with an additional late fee of ₹1,000. The standard GUJCET application fee is ₹350. With the inclusion of the late fee, applicants will be required to pay a total amount of ₹1,350 to complete the registration.

Candidates have been advised to make the payment online using available modes such as credit card, debit card, net banking, or through the SBIEpay option under ‘SBI Branch Payment’. The board has urged applicants to ensure successful fee payment to avoid rejection of their forms.

Applicants are advised to carefully follow the upload guidelines to ensure their forms are accepted without any technical issues.

Last updated on 07 Jan 2026
11:21 AM
GUJCET 2026 Gujarat Common Entrance Test GSEB Registration
Similar stories
XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Response Sheet Out at xatonline.in - When Will the Answer Key be Released?

school closure

Dense Fog, Cold Conditions Prevail! All CBSE, ICSE and Other Board Schools Closed in . . .

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Exam City Slip Released for January 18 Test - Direct Download Link Here

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 Out: Check Withdrawn Questions and Result Update by BCI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Response Sheet Out at xatonline.in - When Will the Answer Key be Released?

school closure

Dense Fog, Cold Conditions Prevail! All CBSE, ICSE and Other Board Schools Closed in . . .

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Exam City Slip Released for January 18 Test - Direct Download Link Here

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 Out: Check Withdrawn Questions and Result Update by BCI

NEET PG 2025

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2025 Released- 805 Candidates Qualify

MCC

NEET PG 2025: UP State Counselling Deferred Due to MCC Round 3 Delay; Read Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality