Goa NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Choice-filling begins on January 3 - Check all details

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has released the choice filling dates for Goa NEET PG counselling on its official website.

As per the official notification, the choice filling for Round 3 counselling process is set to begin on Friday, January 3, 2025 and will conclude on January 7, 2025. Candidates participating in the counselling can submit their choices at dte.goa.gov.in

Candidates who have already been allotted seats in the earlier rounds of counselling will not be able to apply for this round of counselling.

How to fill choices for Goa NEET PG Counselling?

Step 1: Visit the official website DTE Goa at dte.goa.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Annexure 'M' for PG Medical admissions

Step 3: A form will be displayed before you

Step 4: Download the application form

Step 5: Fill up your choices

Step 6: Email your form to dtegoadm-deg@gov.in