ISRO

From Rural Jharkhand to Rockets - 28 Girls Head to ISRO’s Space Centre for Academic Tour

PTI
PTI
Posted on 11 Aug 2025
13:07 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
A batch of 28 girl students of various government schools in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district set out for an academic tour to ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Shriharikota.
The initiative of the academic tour for the girl students was undertaken by the district administration following the inspiration of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said.

A batch of 28 girl students of various government schools in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Sunday set out for an academic tour to ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Shriharikota, an official said here.

The team will visit the space centre on Monday, he said.

Seeing them off at the district collectorate here, East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi greeted them with best wishes and said this exposure has been organised for rural students and those belonging to deprived communities with an objective to explore new opportunities and possibilities in the field of science and technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative of the academic tour for the girl students was undertaken by the district administration following the inspiration of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said.

The students will have first-hand knowledge about various technical and research-related works of ISRO and gain experience about space science, rocket launch and satellite technology, the DC said.

Satyarthi said the visit would be a memorable opportunity for students coming from rural backgrounds, as it would play a crucial role in building their future.

"This would provide them with the opportunity to dream big and encourage them to explore a career in the field of science and technology," he said.

The list of visiting students has already been sent to ISRO, he said.

Led by Executive Magistrate Mritunjay Kumar, the team would be accompanied by instructors.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 11 Aug 2025
13:08 PM
ISRO Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) School students
Similar stories
Bank exams

Indian Overseas Bank Begins Application For 700+ Apprentice Posts- Eligibility and Li. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Registration Opens - Link, Detailed Vacancy and Step. . .

CBSE Board Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2026: APAAR ID Linking Made Mandatory, Fee Revised

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Delayed Again, New Date Awaite. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bank exams

Indian Overseas Bank Begins Application For 700+ Apprentice Posts- Eligibility and Li. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Registration Opens - Link, Detailed Vacancy and Step. . .

CBSE Board Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2026: APAAR ID Linking Made Mandatory, Fee Revised

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Delayed Again, New Date Awaite. . .

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released - Link and Admission Schedule

ICMAI CMA 2025

ICMAI CMA June Result 2025 Out - Check Inter & Final Pass Percentage, Link and Topper. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality