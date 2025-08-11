From Rural Jharkhand to Rockets - 28 Girls Head to ISRO’s Space Centre for Academic Tour

Summary A batch of 28 girl students of various government schools in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district set out for an academic tour to ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Shriharikota. The initiative of the academic tour for the girl students was undertaken by the district administration following the inspiration of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said.

A batch of 28 girl students of various government schools in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Sunday set out for an academic tour to ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Shriharikota, an official said here.

The team will visit the space centre on Monday, he said.

Seeing them off at the district collectorate here, East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi greeted them with best wishes and said this exposure has been organised for rural students and those belonging to deprived communities with an objective to explore new opportunities and possibilities in the field of science and technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative of the academic tour for the girl students was undertaken by the district administration following the inspiration of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said.

The students will have first-hand knowledge about various technical and research-related works of ISRO and gain experience about space science, rocket launch and satellite technology, the DC said.

Satyarthi said the visit would be a memorable opportunity for students coming from rural backgrounds, as it would play a crucial role in building their future.

"This would provide them with the opportunity to dream big and encourage them to explore a career in the field of science and technology," he said.

The list of visiting students has already been sent to ISRO, he said.

Led by Executive Magistrate Mritunjay Kumar, the team would be accompanied by instructors.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.