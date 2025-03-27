GBSHSE

GBSHSE Declares Goa HSSC Class 12 Results 2025 at gbshse.in- Know Full Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2025
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in
A total of 17686 regular candidates appeared for the Goa Class 12 examination this year, out of which 8462 are boys and 9224 are girls

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the Goa HSSC or Class 12 Result 2025 for Arts, Commerce and Science streams today, March 27, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.

A total of 17686 regular candidates appeared for the Goa Class 12 examination this year, out of which 8462 are boys and 9224 are girls. According to the schedule, Goa Class 12 Board Examinations were conducted from February 10 to March 1, 2025.

Goa HSSC Class 12 Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- gbshse.in
  2. Look out for the Goa HSSC Result 2025 link on the home page and click it
  3. Furnish the credentials to login and submit
  4. Your Goa Board Class 12 Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check your result carefully
  6. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

A total of 138 private candidates (fresh), 24 private candidates (exempted) have appeared for the Class 12 board examination this year. Students can also check their results at results.gbshsegoa.net/#/.

GBSHSE Goa HSSC
