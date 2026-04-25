Goa Board SSC Result 2026 Release Date Announced; Over 20,000 Students Await Class 10 Scores

Summary Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official websites—gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net—along with DigiLocker and SMS services The SSC examinations were conducted from March 13 to April 9 across 32 centres in the state

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to announce the SSC (Class 10) public examination results for March 2026 tomorrow, April 26, at 5 PM. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official websites—gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net—along with DigiLocker and SMS services.

The SSC examinations were conducted from March 13 to April 9 across 32 centres in the state. This year, a total of 20,659 regular category students registered for the examination, including 10,819 boys and girls combined.

Apart from regular candidates, the board recorded participation from 815 private fresh candidates, 106 private exempted candidates, 8,204 students opting for National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) subjects, 590 CWSN candidates, and 80 students who chose Astronomy as a subject.

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In the previous year, 18,837 candidates appeared for the SSC examination, of which 17,961 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 95.35%.

Candidates can access their results through the official websites as well as alternative digital platforms. Students are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute delays when results are released.