GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Final Answer Key Released by IIT Guwahati; Check Result Release Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2026
14:36 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the answer key from the official portal, goaps.iitg.ac.in, by logging in with their credentials
With the release of the final answer key, candidates can estimate their probable scores ahead of the result declaration

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the answer key from the official portal, goaps.iitg.ac.in, by logging in with their credentials.

With the release of the final answer key, candidates can estimate their probable scores ahead of the result declaration. As per the official schedule, the GATE 2026 results are expected to be announced on March 19.

According to the marking scheme, there is no negative marking for Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, while multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carry negative marks for incorrect responses. Candidates can calculate their estimated scores by tallying correct answers, assigning marks based on the scheme, and arriving at a total score.

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GATE Final Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official GATE 2026 website
  • Log in using your credentials
  • Click on the “GATE 2026 Final Answer Key” link
  • View the question papers and answer keys on the screen
  • Download the PDFs for future reference

The GATE 2026 examination was conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 across multiple centres. The release of the final answer key marks a key step ahead of the result announcement and subsequent admission and recruitment processes.

Last updated on 17 Mar 2026
14:37 PM
GATE 2026 Results out Answer Key IIT Guwahati
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