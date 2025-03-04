GATE 2025 Results to be out soon on official website - Check declaration date, All details

Summary Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their scorecards from gate2025.iitr.ac.in Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website and download their scorecards

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will soon release the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on its official website. Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their scorecards from gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website and download their scorecards. As per the official notification, the results will be declared on March 19, 2025.

How to download GATE 2025 scorecard from the official website?

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Click on GATE Result download link available on the website

Step 3: Enter your login ID and password

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Your GATE 2025 scorecard will be displayed

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Through this exam, the eligibility of candidates will be determined for admission to post-graduate degree courses in different branches of Engineering and some other courses. Several PSUs also recruit candidates based on the GATE 2025 score.