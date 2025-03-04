GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Results to be out soon on official website - Check declaration date, All details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
16:23 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their scorecards from gate2025.iitr.ac.in
Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website and download their scorecards

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will soon release the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on its official website. Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their scorecards from gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website and download their scorecards. As per the official notification, the results will be declared on March 19, 2025.

How to download GATE 2025 scorecard from the official website?

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Click on GATE Result download link available on the website

Step 3: Enter your login ID and password

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Your GATE 2025 scorecard will be displayed

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Through this exam, the eligibility of candidates will be determined for admission to post-graduate degree courses in different branches of Engineering and some other courses. Several PSUs also recruit candidates based on the GATE 2025 score.

Last updated on 04 Mar 2025
16:24 PM
GATE 2025
Similar stories
SBI Clerk

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Likely Soon: How to Download Admit Card

AP SSC Class 10

AP SSC 2025 Hall Tickets Out: How to Download Admit Cards and Key Details

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFTEE 2025 Final Answer Key and Result - Download Steps and Key Updates

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission increases vacancies for SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SBI Clerk

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Likely Soon: How to Download Admit Card

AP SSC Class 10

AP SSC 2025 Hall Tickets Out: How to Download Admit Cards and Key Details

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFTEE 2025 Final Answer Key and Result - Download Steps and Key Updates

Adamas University

Adamas University’s 8th Convocation Celebrates Excellence, Innovation and Future Le. . .

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission increases vacancies for SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024. . .

Recruitment exam

Assam ADRE 2025 Results for Grade 3 and 4 Out on March 7; Steps to Check

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality