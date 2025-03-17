GATE 2025 Results to be out soon on March 19 on gate2025.iitr.ac.in - Check all details

Summary The results of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) will be declared by IIT Roorkee on Wednesday, March 19 on its official website. Once the results are declared, candidates can download their scorecards from gate2025.iitr.ac.in Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website to check and download their scorecards.

IIT Roorkee will declare the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) on Wednesday, March 19, on its official website. Once the results are declared, candidates can download their scorecards from gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website to check and download their scorecards.

How to download GATE 2025 Scorecard once declared?

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2025 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2025 result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your GATE 2025 scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

The examination was held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025 at various centres throughout the country.

Following the conclusion of the exam, the provisional answer keys were released on February 27 and candidates were provided the opportunity to raise their objections until March 1, 2025.