GATE 2025

GATE 2025 Results to be out soon on March 19 on gate2025.iitr.ac.in - Check all details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2025
19:19 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The results of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) will be declared by IIT Roorkee on Wednesday, March 19 on its official website. Once the results are declared, candidates can download their scorecards from gate2025.iitr.ac.in
Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website to check and download their scorecards.

IIT Roorkee will declare the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) on Wednesday, March 19, on its official website. Once the results are declared, candidates can download their scorecards from gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website to check and download their scorecards.

How to download GATE 2025 Scorecard once declared?

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2025 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2025 result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your GATE 2025 scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

The examination was held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025 at various centres throughout the country.

Following the conclusion of the exam, the provisional answer keys were released on February 27 and candidates were provided the opportunity to raise their objections until March 1, 2025.

Last updated on 17 Mar 2025
19:21 PM
GATE 2025
Similar stories
All India Institute of Medical Sciences

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Nursing Officer Registration Ends Today- Direct Link Inside

Gramin Dak Sevak

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Application status active at indiapostgdsonline.gov.. . .

AFCAT 2025

AFCAT 01/2025 Results Declared - Check Download Steps and Qualifying Criteria

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today - Final Edit Phase to Begin . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The event was a joint initiative of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Department of Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mechanics
IIEST Shibpur

International Symposium on Structural Integrity successfully conducted at IIEST

ISRO

ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan launches Research Centre at IIT Madras

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Gears Up to Host COMPOSIT 2025 - Unveiling the Future of Energy & Innov. . .

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata To Host Spectrum 2025 on 24 March

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Nursing Officer Registration Ends Today- Direct Link Inside

Gramin Dak Sevak

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Application status active at indiapostgdsonline.gov.. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality