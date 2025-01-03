Admit Card

GATE 2025: New Date Announced for Admit Card Release- Read Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jan 2025
15:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
When released, candidates can download the GATE admit card from the official website- gate2025.iitr.ac.in
As per the schedule, GATE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will now release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) admit card on January 7. When released, candidates can download the GATE admit card from the official website- gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

As per the schedule, GATE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The duration of the exam is three hours. On the exam day, candidates need to bring a printout of the admit card (on A4-size paper) and an original, valid photo identity proof.

GATE 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- gate2025.iitr.ac.in
  2. Click on the GATE Admit Card 2025 link displayed on the home page
  3. Enter the asked login credentials and submit
  4. Your admit card will be displayed.
  5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 03 Jan 2025
15:59 PM
Admit Card GATE 2025 IIT Roorkee
Similar stories
UPSC

UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024 OUT at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Revamped: Know the Key Changes Announced by UGC

RPSC

RPSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released: Check Key Exam Dates and Details

Representative Image
UCEED 2025

UCEED 2025 Admit card to be released by IIT Bombay on Friday, December 3 - Check deta. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC

UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024 OUT at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Seat Resignation Deadline Extended

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Revamped: Know the Key Changes Announced by UGC

Representative Image
UCEED 2025

UCEED 2025 Admit card to be released by IIT Bombay on Friday, December 3 - Check deta. . .

RPSC

RPSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released: Check Key Exam Dates and Details

SSC 2024

SSC CHT Exam 2024; 320 Vacancies Announced – How to Check