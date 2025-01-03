Admit Card
GATE 2025: New Date Announced for Admit Card Release- Read Details Here
Posted on 03 Jan 2025
15:58 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will now release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) admit card on January 7. When released, candidates can download the GATE admit card from the official website- gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
As per the schedule, GATE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The duration of the exam is three hours. On the exam day, candidates need to bring a printout of the admit card (on A4-size paper) and an original, valid photo identity proof.
GATE 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download
For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.