FMGE December 2024

FMGE December 2024 Scorecards expected today on official website - Know how to download

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jan 2025
15:41 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The FMGE December 2024 is subject to in-person verification of the candidates' identities. If candidates are found to be ineligible at any stage, their candidature will be cancelled
This exam will determine the eligibility of candidates who have obtained a degree in medical sciences from a foreign institute and wish to practice in India

The scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024 exam is expected to be released soon on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at natboard.edu.in. The board has already declared the results of the FMGE December exam.

The FMGE December 2024 is subject to in-person verification of the candidates' identities. If candidates are found to be ineligible at any stage, their candidature will be cancelled.

Candidates will be issued pass certificates after the identity and credentials are verified.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to download scorecards of FMGE Exam once released by NBEMS?

Step 1: Visit the official website natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the FMGE scorecard link

Step 3: Now enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your screcard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

This exam will determine the eligibility of candidates who have obtained a degree in medical sciences from a foreign institute and wish to practice in India.

Last updated on 27 Jan 2025
15:41 PM
FMGE December 2024
Similar stories
bseb

Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025: Extended Application Window Closes Today; Details Her. . .

Representative Image
SSC GD Constable Recruitment

SCC GD Constable Recruitment: Exam city slips, admit cards to be released soon - Deta. . .

CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Answer Key Soon - Know How to Calculate Probable Scores

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Tomorrow: Admit Card, Venue Change Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BrightMinds 2025

Fueling Your Dreams: Top Funding Options for Student Startups Unveiled!

BrightMinds 2025

Hobby to Hustle - How to Turn Your Passion into Startup Ideas!

BrightMinds 2025

From Idea to Reality: 5 Must-Read Books on Design Thinking!

bseb

Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025: Extended Application Window Closes Today; Details Her. . .

Representative Image
SSC GD Constable Recruitment

SCC GD Constable Recruitment: Exam city slips, admit cards to be released soon - Deta. . .

CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Answer Key Soon - Know How to Calculate Probable Scores