FMGE December 2024 Scorecards expected today on official website - Know how to download

Summary The FMGE December 2024 is subject to in-person verification of the candidates' identities. If candidates are found to be ineligible at any stage, their candidature will be cancelled This exam will determine the eligibility of candidates who have obtained a degree in medical sciences from a foreign institute and wish to practice in India

The scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024 exam is expected to be released soon on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at natboard.edu.in. The board has already declared the results of the FMGE December exam.

The FMGE December 2024 is subject to in-person verification of the candidates' identities. If candidates are found to be ineligible at any stage, their candidature will be cancelled.

Candidates will be issued pass certificates after the identity and credentials are verified.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to download scorecards of FMGE Exam once released by NBEMS?

Step 1: Visit the official website natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the FMGE scorecard link

Step 3: Now enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your screcard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

This exam will determine the eligibility of candidates who have obtained a degree in medical sciences from a foreign institute and wish to practice in India.