Union Budget 2026–27: FM Sitharaman to Discuss Key Priorities with Youth Delegation

Posted on 31 Jan 2026
15:27 PM

Sitharaman is going to present her record ninth Budget including two interim budgets on February 1
As part of this initiative, the college students will also get to witness the live presentation of the Union Budget from the Lok Sabha Gallery, offering them a chance to view one of the most significant Parliamentary proceedings of the year

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will interact with around 30 college students from different regions of the country after the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday.

Sitharaman is going to present her record ninth Budget including two interim budgets on February 1.

As part of this initiative, the college students will also get to witness the live presentation of the Union Budget from the Lok Sabha Gallery, offering them a chance to view one of the most significant Parliamentary proceedings of the year, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The students come from a variety of academic disciplines, including commerce, economics, medical education, and vocational courses from various States across India, it said.

The students will also visit the Ministry of Finance housed at Kartavya Bhawan-1 and interact with various senior officials to gain an understanding of the functioning of the Ministry, policy formulation processes, and the role of institutions in nation-building, it said.

Later in the evening, Sitharaman will interact with the students and engage in a free-wheeling discussion on the key priorities of the Budget, its vision for India's future, and its implications for the youth. Students will also share their ideas, perspectives, and aspirations, and offer their views concerning the youth and the nation during the interaction, it said.

This initiative aims to provide exposure to promote greater awareness among students about finance, economics, governance, and democratic processes, while encouraging informed, constructive participation of youth in India's financial and Parliamentary procedures, it said.

During the course of Budget preparation, various inputs have been sought from the citizens, including youth, through various platforms, which will be reflected in the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27, it added.

