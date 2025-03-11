Final vacancies announced for SSC Stenographer 2025 Recruitment- Know Details Inside

Staff Selection Commission

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced final vacancies for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Recruitment Examination, 2025 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check post-wise final vacancies at ssc.gov.in.

As per the recent notification, the exam will fill a total of 1,926 vacancies, of which 239 are grade C and 1687 are grade D vacancies. The computer-based exam (paper 1) on December 10 and 11 at test centres across the country and announced the results on March 6.

Along with the result, the commission also announced category-wise cut-off percentages, which were-

(i) UR: 30 per cent

(ii) OBC/ EWS: 25 per cent

(iii) All other categories (SC, ST, PwD, ESM, etc): 20 per cent

“Based on the performance of the candidates in the Computer Based Examination, 9345 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 26610 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’,” SSC said in the paper 1 result notification.

“Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary before preparing final Answer Keys. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission in due course,” it further added.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

