Final Merit List for Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2024 Issued; Round 1 Choice Filling Begins

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) Telangana issued the Telangana NEET PG counselling 2024 provisional final merit list today. Candidates will be able to download the merit list by visiting the official website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.
Candidates who have secured the minimum qualifying marks in the NEET PG or NEET MDS can participate in the admission process. The final merit list is prepared on the basis of NEET PG rank and other eligibility criteria. It is important to note that candidates who fail to participate in the first round of counselling will not be permitted to join subsequent rounds.
Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Important Documents
Class 12 pass certificate
Valid photo ID proof
NEET PG scorecard and admit card
Secondary School Certificate or date of birth certificate
MBBS qualifying certificate and mark sheets for all professional years
Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) certificate
Medical Council Registration certificate
MBBS study certificate for all professional years
Caste certificate (if applicable)
Physically Challenged (PH) certificate (if applicable)
Pass certificates from Class 6 to Class 12 and MBBS mark sheets for candidates from Christian Medical College (CMC), Dichpalli
