Final Merit List for Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2024 Issued; Round 1 Choice Filling Begins

Summary Candidates will be able to download the merit list by visiting the official website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in Candidates who have secured the minimum qualifying marks in the NEET PG or NEET MDS can participate in the admission process

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) Telangana issued the Telangana NEET PG counselling 2024 provisional final merit list today. Candidates will be able to download the merit list by visiting the official website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates who have secured the minimum qualifying marks in the NEET PG or NEET MDS can participate in the admission process. The final merit list is prepared on the basis of NEET PG rank and other eligibility criteria. It is important to note that candidates who fail to participate in the first round of counselling will not be permitted to join subsequent rounds.

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Important Documents

ADVERTISEMENT

Class 12 pass certificate

Valid photo ID proof

NEET PG scorecard and admit card

Secondary School Certificate or date of birth certificate

MBBS qualifying certificate and mark sheets for all professional years

Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) certificate

Medical Council Registration certificate

MBBS study certificate for all professional years

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Physically Challenged (PH) certificate (if applicable)

Pass certificates from Class 6 to Class 12 and MBBS mark sheets for candidates from Christian Medical College (CMC), Dichpalli

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.