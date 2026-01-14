Union Budget 2026: Experts Call for Shift From Enrolment Expansion to Quality in Education

Summary As the Union Budget 2026 approaches, education experts have urged the government to shift focus from expanding enrolment to improving quality, infrastructure and future-ready skills. In the last Budget, education received Rs 1.28 lakh crore, up 6.22 per cent, with Rs 50,077.95 crore allocated to higher education.

As the Union Budget 2026 approaches, education experts have urged the government to shift focus from expanding enrolment to improving quality, infrastructure and future-ready skills, citing India's young population and growing higher education system.

India has the world's second-largest education system, with nearly 40 per cent of its population below 25 years. In the last Budget, education received Rs 1.28 lakh crore, up 6.22 per cent, with Rs 50,077.95 crore allocated to higher education.

The Economic Survey 2024-25 shows that the number of higher education institutions rose 13.8 per cent over eight years, while the Gross Enrolment Ratio increased from 23.7 per cent to 28.4 per cent.

Dr P R Sodani, president of the Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) University, said higher public investment in education and healthcare was essential for human capital development.

"Spending should focus on building skilled talent, digital transformation and institutional capacity," he said.

He said Budget 2026 could be a turning point if it strengthens infrastructure, digital and multilingual education, and prepares students for a knowledge-driven economy.

"Access has expanded, but infrastructure such as labs, hostels and student facilities has not kept pace with enrolment growth," Pankaj Priya, deputy director and dean (academics) at BIMTECH, said.

He said Budget 2026 should prioritise capacity-building, research and employability. "The next phase of reform must pivot towards quality, deep research capacity and strong employability outcomes, not just expanding access," Priya said.

He also stressed the need to align curricula with emerging technologies such as generative AI and machine learning, in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

