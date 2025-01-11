EIILM-Kolkata Launches MBA Cloud ERP with SAP: Revolutionising Management Education

Summary EIILM-Kolkata, a leading management institute in Eastern India, has taken a significant leap in redefining management education with the launch of its groundbreaking programme, MBA Cloud ERP with SAP. This first-of-its-kind initiative in the region is a testament to the institute's mission of nurturing global citizens for the corporate world.

EIILM-Kolkata, a leading management institute in Eastern India, has taken a significant leap in redefining management education with the launch of its groundbreaking programme, MBA Cloud ERP with SAP. This first-of-its-kind initiative in the region is a testament to the institute's mission of nurturing global citizens for the corporate world. The programme, introduced under the flagship initiative EIILM-Kolkata Centre for Leadership & Ethics (EKCLE), is in collaboration with SAP, a global leader in enterprise applications and AI, and SEED Infotech, an authorised SAP Education Partner renowned for its expertise in SAP solutions.

The official launch event on January 11 was graced by eminent dignitaries including Prof (Dr) Rama Prosad Banerjee, Chairman and Director of EIILM-Kolkata; Rajeev Singh, Vice President, Corporates & Emerging Business – Indian Subcontinent, SAP India Pvt Limited; and Dr Ganesh Natarajan, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of 5F World and GTT Data Solutions Ltd. Notable attendees included senior executives from global corporations like PwC-India, IBM-India, and Capgemini, making it a momentous occasion for management education in the region.

The programme agreement was formalised on October 28, 2024, in the presence of Prof (Dr) Banerjee, Phillip Samuel Babu S, Head of Higher Education & Skilling, SAP India; Chandramouleeswaran Gopalakrishnan, Solution Architect, Training and Adoption, SAP India; and Raghu BS, Senior Vice President, SEED Infotech Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Innovative Curriculum and Global Certifications

The MBA Cloud ERP with SAP programme offers a unique blend of academic excellence and practical exposure. It includes two SAP Global Certifications with specialisation options in Sales, Finance, or Success Factor, alongside a six-month paid internship. Designed to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the field of Cloud ERP, the curriculum integrates hands-on training with SAP’s industry-leading solutions, preparing students for thriving careers in the digital economy.

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Rajeev Singh stated, “Corporate-academia collaborations are essential building blocks in closing skills gap, fostering innovation, and equipping students with future-ready skills. Launching this transformative MBA programme, in association with EIILM-Kolkata reflects our commitment to this idea. We are combining EIILM's academic excellence with SAP's technological expertise, to help students gain hands-on experience and knowledge needed to shape the next generation of SAP professionals. Our hope is that by enrolling in this programme, students will significantly elevate their credentials and boost their employability globally.”

Empowering Future Business Leaders

In his address, Dr Ganesh Natarajan described the collaboration as a “trailblazing initiative” aimed at developing future-ready business leaders. “SEED Infotech, a part of the GTT Data Group and a leader in Dual Intelligence Solutions, is proud to join forces with EIILM-Kolkata and SAP to introduce this pioneering MBA programme. With two globally recognised SAP certifications and specialised training in S/4HANA ERP systems, students will gain cutting-edge technical expertise, significantly enhancing their employability and leadership potential in the global digital economy,” he said.

Hands-On Training and Industry Readiness

Raghu BS, Senior Vice President of SEED Infotech Limited, emphasised the programme’s focus on experiential learning. “Our partnership with EIILM-Kolkata underscores our dedication to developing highly skilled SAP professionals. This unique programme provides critical hands-on training and globally respected certifications, positioning students for leadership roles in the digital economy. We are thrilled to partner on this exciting initiative,” he added.

Preparing Students for a Digital Future

Echoing the programme’s vision, Prof (Dr) R P Banerjee highlighted the transformative potential of Cloud ERP systems. “Cloud ERP systems will revolutionise business operations by streamlining processes, enhancing operational efficiency, and enabling real-time decision-making. At EIILM-Kolkata, we strive to offer students world-class education and skills that keep pace with evolving business scenarios. This programme will empower students to emerge as industry-ready leaders, prepared to drive the future of organisations globally. We are delighted to collaborate with SAP in bringing unparalleled opportunities for our students’ career advancement,” he said.

With this innovative programme, EIILM-Kolkata has reaffirmed its position as a trailblazer in management education, setting new benchmarks for academic and professional excellence in the digital age.