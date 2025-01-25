East Central Railway Recruitment: Apply for 1154 Apprentice posts at rrcecr.gov.in- Details here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, East Central Railway at rrcecr.gov.in This recruitment drive will fill up 1154 posts in the organisation

The East Central Railway, ECR invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, East Central Railway at rrcecr.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1154 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process begins on January 25 and will conclude on February 14, 2025. To be eligible, candidate must have passed Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade (i.e National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training).

The age limit should be between 15 to 24 years as on January 1, 2025. It must be noted that selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

ECR Recruitment: Direct Link