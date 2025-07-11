Delhi University (DU)

DU PG Admission 2025 for CSAS Spot Round 1 Issued! Check Dates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jul 2025
13:25 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates opting for performance-based programmes, including children, widows of armed forces personnel (CW), and ward quota, can also apply for round 2 admissions from July 18
According to the schedule, the DU PG 2025 seat allotment results will be declared on July 22

The University of Delhi announced the DU PG admission 2025 schedule for upgrade and spot round 1. Candidates opting for performance-based programmes, including children, widows of armed forces personnel (CW), and ward quota, can also apply for round 2 admissions from July 18.

According to the schedule, the DU PG 2025 seat allotment results will be declared on July 22. Additionally, candidates who have applied for CSAS PG 2025 but did not get admission to the programme can also opt for courses choosing the spot round from their respective admission dashboard.

DU PG Admission 2025: Spot Round Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Upgrade Round

Already admitted Candidates to opt for upgrade, freeze- July 12 till 04:59 pm

Upgraded Candidates to check their portal/dashboard for payment of differential fee, if any- July 14

Departments, colleges to verify and approve the online applications- July 14 to 16 till 4:59 pm

Deadline of online payment- July 17 till 4:59 pm

Spot admission round 1 and Performance-Based Programs (MFA, MA Music, BPEd, MPEd), CW and Ward Quota Round 2

Declaration of vacant seats for spot round 1 on the dashboard of the candidates- July 18 at 5 pm

Candidates to apply for spot admission round 1- July 18 from 5 pm to July 20 at 4:59 pm

Declaration of allocations in spot admission round 1, Declaration of allocations in round II of performance-based- July 22

Candidates to “accept” the allocated seat- July 22 to 24

Departments, colleges to verify and approve the online applications- July 22 to 25

Last date of online payment of admission fees- July 26

Last updated on 11 Jul 2025
13:26 PM
Delhi University (DU) PG Admissions DU
Similar stories
AIIMS INI CET 2025

AIIMS INICET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out at aiimsexams.ac.in - Find Admission Sch. . .

SBI

State Bank of India Issues Admit Card For Circle Based Officer Exam 2025: Direct Link. . .

JoSAA

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Today- Know Key Details Here

BITSAT 2025

BITS Pilani Declares BITSAT 2025 Iteration 1 Result, Seat Confirmation by July 14

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIIMS INI CET 2025

AIIMS INICET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out at aiimsexams.ac.in - Find Admission Sch. . .

SBI

State Bank of India Issues Admit Card For Circle Based Officer Exam 2025: Direct Link. . .

JoSAA

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Today- Know Key Details Here

BITSAT 2025

BITS Pilani Declares BITSAT 2025 Iteration 1 Result, Seat Confirmation by July 14

Assam government

Assam CEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today- Check BTech Schedule . . .

Bihar Board

Bihar Board Issues Revised Class 12 Mark Sheets, Certificates for 2025 Exams - All De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality