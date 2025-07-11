DU PG Admission 2025 for CSAS Spot Round 1 Issued! Check Dates Inside

Summary Candidates opting for performance-based programmes, including children, widows of armed forces personnel (CW), and ward quota, can also apply for round 2 admissions from July 18 According to the schedule, the DU PG 2025 seat allotment results will be declared on July 22

The University of Delhi announced the DU PG admission 2025 schedule for upgrade and spot round 1. Candidates opting for performance-based programmes, including children, widows of armed forces personnel (CW), and ward quota, can also apply for round 2 admissions from July 18.

According to the schedule, the DU PG 2025 seat allotment results will be declared on July 22. Additionally, candidates who have applied for CSAS PG 2025 but did not get admission to the programme can also opt for courses choosing the spot round from their respective admission dashboard.

DU PG Admission 2025: Spot Round Schedule

Upgrade Round

Already admitted Candidates to opt for upgrade, freeze- July 12 till 04:59 pm

Upgraded Candidates to check their portal/dashboard for payment of differential fee, if any- July 14

Departments, colleges to verify and approve the online applications- July 14 to 16 till 4:59 pm

Deadline of online payment- July 17 till 4:59 pm

Spot admission round 1 and Performance-Based Programs (MFA, MA Music, BPEd, MPEd), CW and Ward Quota Round 2

Declaration of vacant seats for spot round 1 on the dashboard of the candidates- July 18 at 5 pm

Candidates to apply for spot admission round 1- July 18 from 5 pm to July 20 at 4:59 pm

Declaration of allocations in spot admission round 1, Declaration of allocations in round II of performance-based- July 22

Candidates to “accept” the allocated seat- July 22 to 24

Departments, colleges to verify and approve the online applications- July 22 to 25

Last date of online payment of admission fees- July 26