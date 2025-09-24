DU On-Spot Mop-Up Admissions: Out of 1000+ UG Seats, Only 73 Filled on Day 1!

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has begun its physical on-the-spot mop-up admissions for undergraduate courses, but turnout on the first day remained low. According to officials, out of 1,700 BA Honours seats offered to 876 students on Tuesday, only 73 seats were filled.

Large Number of Seats Still Vacant

Despite several admission rounds, nearly 7,000 seats remain vacant across categories at DU. Of these, around 2,000 seats are reserved for PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates.

On the first day, students from all reserved categories except Other Backward Class (OBC) and Unreserved (UR) were called for BA Honours admissions.

Upcoming Admission Schedule

September 24: Around 2,600 UR and OBC students to be called for BA Honours.

September 25: Admissions for BCom and Economics.

September 26: Science courses admissions.

September 29: Last date of mop-up round.

Unlike the regular admission rounds based on CUET (Common University Entrance Test) scores, the mop-up round considers Class 12 marks for seat allotment. DU has also clarified that any seats left vacant after September 29 will remain unfilled for this academic session.