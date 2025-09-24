DU NCWEB Reopens UG Admission Portal for 2025-26; Registration Open Till September 27

Summary The registration window will remain open for four days, until September 27, 2025, on the official website ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in Candidates facing any issues or having queries about the admission process can reach out to the NCWEB helpdesk via email at helpdesk_ug_admission@ncweb.du.ac.in

The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) of the University of Delhi (DU) has reopened the registration portal for admission to its Undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2025-26. The registration window will remain open for four days, until September 27, 2025, on the official website ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

This reopening comes after the board received requests from candidates who either could not complete the registration process earlier or were rejected due to non-payment of fees or errors made during the application process. The move aims to fill the vacant seats across various colleges affiliated with the NCWEB.

As per the eligibility criteria, only women candidates residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT Delhi) are eligible to apply for the UG programmes offered by NCWEB. The board offers two courses: Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom). Notably, admissions will be granted based on Class 12 marks, and the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) scores will not be considered for selection.

The admission schedule for DU’s NCWEB for 2025 is as follows: the admission list declaration will take place on September 29, followed by the application window from September 30 to October 2. Colleges are expected to complete the admission approval process by October 3, and the last date for payment of admission fees is October 4.

Candidates facing any issues or having queries about the admission process can reach out to the NCWEB helpdesk via email at helpdesk_ug_admission@ncweb.du.ac.in.

This final opportunity to register is crucial for eligible women aspirants seeking admission through NCWEB to secure a seat in Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes for the upcoming academic session.