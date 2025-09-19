AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Link Removed; Result Now on September 20

Posted on 19 Sep 2025
Summary
The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, has postponed the release of the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 final phase seat allotment result to September 20.
The update came shortly after the council published the third and final phase allotment list on the official website, only to remove the link within minutes.

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, has postponed the release of the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 final phase seat allotment result to September 20. The update came shortly after the council published the third and final phase allotment list on the official website, only to remove the link within minutes. DTE had also uploaded an important announcement stating that seat allocation for BPharm and Pharm D courses had not been released as per the order of the High Court. Along with the link, this announcement has also now been removed.

Once released, candidates can download their allotment results using their AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth through the official portal — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Following the rescheduling, candidates allotted seats will now have to report to their respective colleges by September 23, 2025. Meanwhile, the commencement of classes has been brought forward to September 20, 2025.

The third and final phase registrations for AP EAMCET 2025 were conducted from September 9 to 14, and the web option entry window remained open till September 15.

The AP EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) is conducted for admissions into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes across government and private institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

So far, the conducting body has not disclosed the reason for removing the allotment result link. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

