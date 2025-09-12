DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: 1180 Vacancies Announced, Registration Starts Sept 17

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in starting September 17, 2025 This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1180 Assistant Teacher positions, with vacancies distributed across two major departments

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially invited applications for the post of Assistant Teacher (Primary). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in starting September 17, 2025. The application window will remain open until October 16, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1180 Assistant Teacher positions, with vacancies distributed across two major departments.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Assistant Teacher (Primary) for Directorate of Education: 1055 posts

2. Assistant Teacher (Primary) for New Delhi Municipal Council: 125 posts

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Application Start Date: September 17, 2025

Last Date to Apply: October 16, 2025

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official DSSSB website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the "Apply Online" link under the latest notifications. Register or log in using your credentials. Fill out the application form carefully. Upload the required documents. Pay the application fee (if applicable). Submit the form and download the confirmation for future reference.

DSSSB is expected to release the detailed notification, including eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and selection process, soon. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and to ensure compliance with all application requirements.

The application fee is Rs 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Exserviceman category are exempted from paying Application fee.