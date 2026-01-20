Karnataka SSLC

Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam Timings Revised After Paper Leak! Check New Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jan 2026
10:31 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Department of School Education and Literacy has revised the schedule for the second Karnataka SSLC preparatory examination.
The decision has been taken to strengthen exam security and prevent any recurrence of malpractice.

In the wake of a question paper leak reported during the first preparatory examination, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has revised the schedule for the second Karnataka SSLC preparatory examination. The decision has been taken to strengthen exam security and prevent any recurrence of malpractice.

According to the latest official circular, the second SSLC preparatory exams, scheduled to be conducted from January 27 to February 2, will now commence at 11 AM instead of the earlier 10 AM start time. Despite the revised exam timing, students have been instructed to report to their classrooms by 9 AM on all exam days.

The department has clarified that regular classes will be conducted from 9 AM to 10.30 AM prior to the examination. This adjustment aims to ensure that students remain under supervision during the pre-exam hours and that examination-related processes are carried out in a controlled manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the revised protocol, question papers for each subject will be downloaded by the headmaster through the school login at 9.30 AM on the day of the examination. The printing process must be completed by 10 AM, and all question papers should be ready by 10.30 AM. Subsequently, the papers are required to be distributed to examination halls by 10.50 AM, ensuring adequate time before the exam begins at 11 AM.

The department has issued a strict warning regarding accountability in case of any further question paper leak. The responsibility will rest with the headmaster of the school, the nodal teacher, the block education officer, and the district deputy director. Officials have stated that a separate First Information Report (FIR) will be registered for each incident, and legal action will be initiated against those found responsible.

Education authorities have urged all concerned officials and school administrators to strictly adhere to the revised guidelines to maintain the integrity of the SSLC preparatory examinations and safeguard the examination process from any irregularities.

Last updated on 20 Jan 2026
10:32 AM
Karnataka SSLC Department of School Education and Literacy SSLC exams
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: Round 3 Seat Matrix Updated With Additions, Withdrawals; Check Final Li. . .

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

JAC Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out; Hall Ticket Download Link Here

JEE

NTA to Release JEE Main 2026 Hall Ticket for January 28–29 Exams Shortly; Check Upd. . .

Punjab government

PSSSB Releases Answer Key for Group C Recruitment 2025; Objection Window Closes Tomor. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: Round 3 Seat Matrix Updated With Additions, Withdrawals; Check Final Li. . .

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

JAC Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out; Hall Ticket Download Link Here

istock.com/deepak sethi
Study abroad

Think before you leap

Conclave

Amity University Kolkata to Host Amity Global Leadership Conclave 2026 on Innovation,. . .

college events

Brainware University Hosts AgriBio–AI Connect 2026 to Explore AI-Driven Innovations. . .

JEE

NTA to Release JEE Main 2026 Hall Ticket for January 28–29 Exams Shortly; Check Upd. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality