Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam Timings Revised After Paper Leak! Check New Schedule

In the wake of a question paper leak reported during the first preparatory examination, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has revised the schedule for the second Karnataka SSLC preparatory examination. The decision has been taken to strengthen exam security and prevent any recurrence of malpractice.

According to the latest official circular, the second SSLC preparatory exams, scheduled to be conducted from January 27 to February 2, will now commence at 11 AM instead of the earlier 10 AM start time. Despite the revised exam timing, students have been instructed to report to their classrooms by 9 AM on all exam days.

The department has clarified that regular classes will be conducted from 9 AM to 10.30 AM prior to the examination. This adjustment aims to ensure that students remain under supervision during the pre-exam hours and that examination-related processes are carried out in a controlled manner.

As per the revised protocol, question papers for each subject will be downloaded by the headmaster through the school login at 9.30 AM on the day of the examination. The printing process must be completed by 10 AM, and all question papers should be ready by 10.30 AM. Subsequently, the papers are required to be distributed to examination halls by 10.50 AM, ensuring adequate time before the exam begins at 11 AM.

The department has issued a strict warning regarding accountability in case of any further question paper leak. The responsibility will rest with the headmaster of the school, the nodal teacher, the block education officer, and the district deputy director. Officials have stated that a separate First Information Report (FIR) will be registered for each incident, and legal action will be initiated against those found responsible.

Education authorities have urged all concerned officials and school administrators to strictly adhere to the revised guidelines to maintain the integrity of the SSLC preparatory examinations and safeguard the examination process from any irregularities.