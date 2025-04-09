Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO Recruitment 2025: Applications for Apprentice posts begins- Check Vacancy Details Here

Posted on 09 Apr 2025
13:26 PM

File Image

Eligible and interested candidates will able to apply for the posts through the official website of NATS at nats.education.gov.in
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 150 posts in the organisation

The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Gas Turbine Research Establishment invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible and interested candidates will able to apply for the posts through the official website of NATS at nats.education.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 150 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process will begin on April 9 and will end on May 8, 2025. The first list of shortlisted candidates will be published on May 23, 2025. To be eligible, the candidates' age limit should be between 18 and 27. (The Upper Age limit for Reserved Categories and Persons with Disabilities [PWD] is as per the Govt. of India Rules in vogue.)

DRDO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice Trainees- Engineering: 75 posts

Graduate Apprentice Trainees – Non Engineering: 30 posts

Diploma Apprentice Trainees: 20 posts

ITI Apprentice Trainees: 25 posts

It must be noted that candidate may also submit offline application as per format attached along with relevant documents or scanned copy of the same may be sent via e-mail hrd.gtre@gov.in.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website and read the notice.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Recruitment
