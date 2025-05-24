Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Scientist post at rac.gov.in- Vacancy Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 May 2025
12:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of DRDO RAC at rac.gov.in
This recruitment drive will fill 148 posts in the organisation

The Defence Research & Development Organization, Recruitment and Assessment Centre, DRDO-RAC invited applications for Scientist post. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of DRDO RAC at rac.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 148 posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the closing date of receipt of online applications will be 21 days from the date of publication in the Employment News (likely to be published in the first week of June 2025).

It must be noted that shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores will be required to appear in the Personal Interview to be held at Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO. The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO: 127 vacancies

Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA: 9 vacancies

Encadred Posts of Scientist ‘B’: 12 vacancies

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-transferable non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/ Divyangjan and women candidates.

Last updated on 24 May 2025
12:59 PM
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Recruitment Scientists
Similar stories
TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET Results 2025 Out - Rank Card Link, Qualifying Marks & Counselling Details

AP EdCET

AP EdCET 2025 Application Edit Begins - What Information can be Modified?

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Introduces New Authentication Policy for Exams; June 2025 Calendar Out

MAH LLB CET 2025

MAH-LLB 5 Yrs CET 2025 Final Answer Key Published: 6 Objections Approved, Results Soo. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET Results 2025 Out - Rank Card Link, Qualifying Marks & Counselling Details

AP EdCET

AP EdCET 2025 Application Edit Begins - What Information can be Modified?

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Introduces New Authentication Policy for Exams; June 2025 Calendar Out

MAH LLB CET 2025

MAH-LLB 5 Yrs CET 2025 Final Answer Key Published: 6 Objections Approved, Results Soo. . .

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025: NTA Extends Accountancy Retest Application Deadline; Direct Link

Union Public Service Commission exam

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024 Announced at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality