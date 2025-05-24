DRDO RAC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Scientist post at rac.gov.in- Vacancy Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of DRDO RAC at rac.gov.in This recruitment drive will fill 148 posts in the organisation

The Defence Research & Development Organization, Recruitment and Assessment Centre, DRDO-RAC invited applications for Scientist post. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of DRDO RAC at rac.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 148 posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the closing date of receipt of online applications will be 21 days from the date of publication in the Employment News (likely to be published in the first week of June 2025).

It must be noted that shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores will be required to appear in the Personal Interview to be held at Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO. The final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO: 127 vacancies

Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA: 9 vacancies

Encadred Posts of Scientist ‘B’: 12 vacancies

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-transferable non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/ Divyangjan and women candidates.