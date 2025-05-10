DPS Ruby Park Battle It Out at ‘Chaturanga’- Annual Inter School Chess Tournament 2025

Summary Delhi Public School Ruby Park proudly hosted the 2nd edition of ‘Chaturanga’, its Annual Inter School Chess Tournament, on Saturday, 3rd May, within the school premises The tournament witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students from fourteen of the city's premier schools

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park proudly hosted the 2nd edition of ‘Chaturanga’, its Annual Inter School Chess Tournament, on Saturday, 3rd May, within the school premises. This highly anticipated event brought together some of the brightest young chess talents from across Kolkata, offering a platform that celebrated strategic brilliance, intellectual engagement, and sportsmanship. The tournament aimed not only to foster competitive spirit but also to promote cognitive development, discipline, and mutual respect among the participating students.

The tournament witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students from fourteen of the city's premier schools. Throughout the day-long event, the air was filled with excitement and quiet determination as young minds immersed themselves in calculated moves and critical decision-making over the 64-square battlefield. Each game was a testament to the participants' rigorous preparation and sharp analytical skills.

After five intense rounds of competition, Delhi Public School Ruby Park claimed the top honours with a consistent and dominant performance. G D Goenka Public School Dakshineswar secured the 1st Runner-up position, while B D Memorial International earned the 2nd Runner-up title. These schools demonstrated exceptional teamwork and strategic depth, drawing praise from fellow competitors, coaches, and spectators alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

A special highlight of the event was the esteemed presence of Indian Chess Grandmaster and Arjuna awardee, Mr Dibyendu Barua, whose inspiring words and gracious presence elevated the tournament. Accompanying him was International Arbiter Mr Asit Chaudhuri, who played a pivotal role in the smooth conduct of the event. The prize distribution ceremony was a moment of celebration, marked by applause and pride as winners received their trophies and certificates.

The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, acknowledging the efforts of all participants, coaches, organizers, and guests. ‘Chaturanga’ 2025 was a grand success, leaving lasting memories and setting a higher benchmark for the years to come.