Chess Tournament

DPS Ruby Park Battle It Out at ‘Chaturanga’- Annual Inter School Chess Tournament 2025

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 May 2025
14:30 PM

DPS Ruby Park

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Delhi Public School Ruby Park proudly hosted the 2nd edition of ‘Chaturanga’, its Annual Inter School Chess Tournament, on Saturday, 3rd May, within the school premises
The tournament witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students from fourteen of the city's premier schools

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park proudly hosted the 2nd edition of ‘Chaturanga’, its Annual Inter School Chess Tournament, on Saturday, 3rd May, within the school premises. This highly anticipated event brought together some of the brightest young chess talents from across Kolkata, offering a platform that celebrated strategic brilliance, intellectual engagement, and sportsmanship. The tournament aimed not only to foster competitive spirit but also to promote cognitive development, discipline, and mutual respect among the participating students.

The tournament witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students from fourteen of the city's premier schools. Throughout the day-long event, the air was filled with excitement and quiet determination as young minds immersed themselves in calculated moves and critical decision-making over the 64-square battlefield. Each game was a testament to the participants' rigorous preparation and sharp analytical skills.

After five intense rounds of competition, Delhi Public School Ruby Park claimed the top honours with a consistent and dominant performance. G D Goenka Public School Dakshineswar secured the 1st Runner-up position, while B D Memorial International earned the 2nd Runner-up title. These schools demonstrated exceptional teamwork and strategic depth, drawing praise from fellow competitors, coaches, and spectators alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

A special highlight of the event was the esteemed presence of Indian Chess Grandmaster and Arjuna awardee, Mr Dibyendu Barua, whose inspiring words and gracious presence elevated the tournament. Accompanying him was International Arbiter Mr Asit Chaudhuri, who played a pivotal role in the smooth conduct of the event. The prize distribution ceremony was a moment of celebration, marked by applause and pride as winners received their trophies and certificates.

The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, acknowledging the efforts of all participants, coaches, organizers, and guests. ‘Chaturanga’ 2025 was a grand success, leaving lasting memories and setting a higher benchmark for the years to come.

Last updated on 10 May 2025
14:31 PM
Chess Tournament DPS Ruby Park
Similar stories
GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Final Application Correction Window Opens - Know Editable Fields and Guidel. . .

NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Result Soon!

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Postponement and Admit Card Release Update - All Details

SSC 2025

Revised SSC Exam Calendar 2025 Out on ssc.gov.in: Check Dates for CGL, CHSL, MTS & Mo. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Shri Shikshayatan School

GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Final Application Correction Window Opens - Know Editable Fields and Guidel. . .

BDM International school

NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Result Soon!

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Postponement and Admit Card Release Update - All Details

SSC 2025

Revised SSC Exam Calendar 2025 Out on ssc.gov.in: Check Dates for CGL, CHSL, MTS & Mo. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality