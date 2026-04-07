Delhi EWS, DG, CWSN Admission Result 2026-27 Out; Check Allotment and Verification Details

Summary The Directorate of Education (DoE) has officially announced the EWS Result 2026 for the academic session 2026. Candidates who applied for entry-level classes such as Pre-school, Kindergarten (KG), and Class 1 can now check their allotment status on the official website, edudel.nic.in.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has officially announced the EWS Result 2026 for the academic session 2026, covering admissions under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories. Candidates who applied for entry-level classes such as Pre-school, Kindergarten (KG), and Class 1 can now check their allotment status on the official website, edudel.nic.in.

According to the official update, selected candidates will also receive SMS notifications on their registered mobile numbers. These messages will include details regarding the allotted school and the next steps for document verification. The first computerized lottery for admissions for the 2026–27 session was conducted on April 6 at 10 AM.

To access the results, applicants need to visit the official website and click on the “Results 2025-26” link under the “What’s New” section. They must then enter details such as class, student ID, section, and date of birth. After submission, the result will be displayed on the screen, which should be downloaded and saved for future reference.

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The DoE has also outlined a comprehensive document verification process. Candidates must present essential documents, including proof of date of birth, income certificate, and ration card for EWS applicants, caste certificate for DG category, disability certificate for CWSN candidates, and valid proof of residence such as voter ID, ration card, or electricity bill.

To ensure a smooth verification process, 29 zonal teams have been formed across 15 districts under the supervision of District Deputy Directors of Education. Each team includes administrative officials and data entry operators, and has been trained in the provisions of the Right to Education Act and verification procedures. A help desk or single-window system will also be set up at district offices to assist applicants.

The document verification process will be conducted from April 9 to April 22, 2026. Candidates who miss this window will get a final opportunity between April 23 and April 28. In case of discrepancies, revised documents can be submitted until May 2, 2026.

Following verification, zonal authorities will issue reasoned orders between May 4 and May 6. Candidates can file appeals before the District Admission Monitoring Committee from May 7 to May 12, with final decisions expected by May 16, 2026.

The DoE has further stated that any vacant seats resulting from non-reporting or rejection will be filled through subsequent lottery draws. Schools have been directed to admit allotted candidates without additional scrutiny, failing which action may be taken under the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR), 1973.

Candidates and parents are advised to carefully verify all details and adhere to the timelines to ensure a smooth admission process.