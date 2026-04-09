Delhi CM Shri School Admissions 2026 Schedule Out; DoE Releases Entrance Exam Result Dates

Summary The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced the admission schedule for CM Shri Schools in the national capital for the 2026–27 academic session. Candidates and parents are advised to stay updated with official announcements and complete the application process within the specified timelines.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced the admission schedule for CM Shri Schools in the national capital for the 2026–27 academic session. As per the official notification, admissions for Classes 6 and 9 will commence on April 13, while the application process for Class 11 will begin on May 7.

The department has already issued admit cards for the entrance examinations. The tests for Classes 6 and 9 are scheduled to be conducted in the last week of March, while the entrance examination for Class 11 will take place in May. The results for Classes 6 and 9 are expected to be declared on April 30, followed by the announcement of Class 11 results on May 25.

Eligibility criteria for admission require applicants to be residents of Delhi and to have studied in a recognised school in the city during the 2025–26 academic session. The DoE has also specified a reservation policy under which 50 per cent of seats are earmarked for students who have passed Classes 5, 8, and 10 from Delhi government schools. The remaining seats will be filled by other eligible candidates who meet the residency and schooling requirements.

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The entrance examinations will be conducted in an objective format using OMR sheets. To help candidates prepare, the department will provide class-wise syllabus details and sample OMR sheets on its official website. The question paper for Class 6 will be bilingual, whereas exams for Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted in English.

In terms of the marking scheme, there will be no negative marking for the Class 6 examination, which will carry a total of 300 marks. However, negative marking will apply to Classes 9 and 11 exams, each carrying a maximum of 400 marks.

CM Shri Schools, an initiative of the Delhi government, aim to enhance the quality of public education by offering modern infrastructure, updated curriculum, and a focus on holistic student development. The programme was launched across 75 government schools in the city on February 17 by Dharmendra Pradhan and Rekha Gupta, with one such school inaugurated in Sarojini Nagar.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen government schooling and provide students with improved academic and co-curricular opportunities. Candidates and parents are advised to stay updated with official announcements and complete the application process within the specified timelines.