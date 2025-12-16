NEET PG 2025

Odisha NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule Published - Check Choice Filling & Allotment Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Dec 2025
14:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha, has released a revised schedule for Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official Odisha NEET PG counselling portal for further updates.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha, has released a revised schedule for Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2, bringing changes to the choice filling, locking and allotment timeline. As per the updated notification, the choice filling and choice locking process for Round 2 will now be conducted from December 18 to December 20, 2025. The revised dates replace the earlier schedule, under which choice filling was to begin on December 15 and the allotment result was expected on December 16.

According to the official schedule, all candidates included in the Odisha NEET PG 2025 state merit list are eligible to participate in Round 2 counselling, irrespective of whether they were allotted a seat, joined a college, or resigned in Round 1. The directorate has clarified that choices exercised in Round 1 will not be carried forward, and candidates will be required to fill fresh preferences during the Round 2 choice filling window.

UP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Merit List Released for All Courses - Check Shortlisted Names Here
UP NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Merit List Released for All Courses - Check Shortlisted Names Here

The DMET has also outlined the process for resignation from Odisha NEET PG 2025 Round 1 allotments. Candidates wishing to resign from their Round 1 seats must do so in person on December 16 and December 17. For seat resignation, candidates are required to submit a valid photo identity proof, NEET PG 2025 admit card, NEET PG 2025 rank card, and the provisional admission letter issued after Round 1 allotment. The directorate has informed that refunds will be processed only after the completion of the entire counselling process, with 10 per cent of the deposited admission fee deducted. The list of candidates who resign from Round 1 seats will be published on December 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the revised timeline, the Odisha NEET PG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on December 22. Candidates who are allotted seats will be able to download their allotment letters from the counselling portal starting December 23. Following this, selected candidates must report for admission in person at the Old Auditorium, Ground Floor, Office of the Dean and Principal, SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

The reporting and admission process for Round 2 will be conducted on December 23, 24, and 25, 2025, between 10 AM and 1 PM. During reporting, candidates will be required to complete document verification and other admission formalities as per the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official Odisha NEET PG counselling portal for further updates.

Last updated on 16 Dec 2025
14:01 PM
NEET PG 2025 Odisha NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling schedule
Similar stories
AIIMS

AIIMS Declares 44 Candidates Ineligible for DM, MCh Admission Jan 2026 Session: Check. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 Released for December Exams - Check All Details

FDDI

FDDI AIST 2026 Exam Date Announced - Applications to Begin Soon; Check Detailed Sched. . .

WBPSC

WBPSC Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2025 Download Link Open - Check Recruitment Exam Det. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIIMS

AIIMS Declares 44 Candidates Ineligible for DM, MCh Admission Jan 2026 Session: Check. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 Released for December Exams - Check All Details

FDDI

FDDI AIST 2026 Exam Date Announced - Applications to Begin Soon; Check Detailed Sched. . .

WBPSC

WBPSC Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2025 Download Link Open - Check Recruitment Exam Det. . .

nytns/max whittaker
Silicon Valley

Code Red

online classes

Delhi Schools Go Online for Class 5 and Below Due to Severe AQI - What About Other Gr. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality