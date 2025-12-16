Odisha NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule Published - Check Choice Filling & Allotment Dates

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha, has released a revised schedule for Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official Odisha NEET PG counselling portal for further updates.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha, has released a revised schedule for Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2, bringing changes to the choice filling, locking and allotment timeline. As per the updated notification, the choice filling and choice locking process for Round 2 will now be conducted from December 18 to December 20, 2025. The revised dates replace the earlier schedule, under which choice filling was to begin on December 15 and the allotment result was expected on December 16.

According to the official schedule, all candidates included in the Odisha NEET PG 2025 state merit list are eligible to participate in Round 2 counselling, irrespective of whether they were allotted a seat, joined a college, or resigned in Round 1. The directorate has clarified that choices exercised in Round 1 will not be carried forward, and candidates will be required to fill fresh preferences during the Round 2 choice filling window.

The DMET has also outlined the process for resignation from Odisha NEET PG 2025 Round 1 allotments. Candidates wishing to resign from their Round 1 seats must do so in person on December 16 and December 17. For seat resignation, candidates are required to submit a valid photo identity proof, NEET PG 2025 admit card, NEET PG 2025 rank card, and the provisional admission letter issued after Round 1 allotment. The directorate has informed that refunds will be processed only after the completion of the entire counselling process, with 10 per cent of the deposited admission fee deducted. The list of candidates who resign from Round 1 seats will be published on December 17.

As per the revised timeline, the Odisha NEET PG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on December 22. Candidates who are allotted seats will be able to download their allotment letters from the counselling portal starting December 23. Following this, selected candidates must report for admission in person at the Old Auditorium, Ground Floor, Office of the Dean and Principal, SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

The reporting and admission process for Round 2 will be conducted on December 23, 24, and 25, 2025, between 10 AM and 1 PM. During reporting, candidates will be required to complete document verification and other admission formalities as per the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official Odisha NEET PG counselling portal for further updates.