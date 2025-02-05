NEET PG 2024

Odisha NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Postponed – Check New Schedule Update

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2025
13:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha, has postponed the Odisha NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling process until further notice.
The official announcement has been made on the DMET website (dmetodisha.in).

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha, has postponed the Odisha NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling process until further notice. The official announcement has been made on the DMET website (dmetodisha.in). While no official reason has been provided, it is believed that the delay is to align with the MCC AIQ counselling process.

Schedule for Round-3 is deferred till further notice ”, the official website informed.

NEET PG 2024 Counselling: NMC Updates Seat Matrix, MCC Extends Round 3 Reporting Again!
NEET PG 2024 Counselling: NMC Updates Seat Matrix, MCC Extends Round 3 Reporting Again!

Odisha NEET PG 2024 Round 3: Previous Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Physical counselling was originally scheduled between February 5 and February 6, with reporting at colleges set for February 7 to February 9, 2025. Post-completion of the admission process, the participating colleges had to share the data of the reported candidates to the Convener on February 10, 2025.

With the postponement, all these dates are now cancelled.

SC Questions NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Irregularities - Revised Seat Allocation or Fresh Counselling? All Details
SC Questions NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Irregularities - Revised Seat Allocation or Fresh Counselling? All Details

Odisha NEET PG 2024 Round 3: New Schedule

The revised schedule is expected to be announced soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure they have all required documents ready.

Candidates should stay updated on official notifications, as the authorities may release the revised Odisha NEET PG 2024 counselling dates soon. Keeping all documents ready will help ensure a smooth admission process once the counselling resumes.

Last updated on 05 Feb 2025
13:22 PM
NEET PG 2024 Odisha NEET PG 2024 Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET)
Similar stories
MAH LLB CET 2025

MAH LLB CET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended – Steps to Apply

TET

Assam TET Answer Key 2025 Out: Steps to Download, Challenge

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling: NMC Updates Seat Matrix, MCC Extends Round 3 Reporting Agai. . .

NEET PG 2024

SC Questions NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Irregularities - Revised Seat Allocation or Fresh C. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MAH LLB CET 2025

MAH LLB CET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended – Steps to Apply

TET

Assam TET Answer Key 2025 Out: Steps to Download, Challenge

NEET PG 2024

SC Questions NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Irregularities - Revised Seat Allocation or Fresh C. . .

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling: NMC Updates Seat Matrix, MCC Extends Round 3 Reporting Agai. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Registration Begins: Eligibility and Key Exam Details

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main Answer Key 2025 Out - Challenge Window to Close Soon!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality