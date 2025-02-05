Odisha NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Postponed – Check New Schedule Update

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha, has postponed the Odisha NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling process until further notice. The official announcement has been made on the DMET website (dmetodisha.in).

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha, has postponed the Odisha NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling process until further notice. The official announcement has been made on the DMET website (dmetodisha.in). While no official reason has been provided, it is believed that the delay is to align with the MCC AIQ counselling process.

“Schedule for Round-3 is deferred till further notice ”, the official website informed.

Odisha NEET PG 2024 Round 3: Previous Schedule

Physical counselling was originally scheduled between February 5 and February 6, with reporting at colleges set for February 7 to February 9, 2025. Post-completion of the admission process, the participating colleges had to share the data of the reported candidates to the Convener on February 10, 2025.

With the postponement, all these dates are now cancelled.

Odisha NEET PG 2024 Round 3: New Schedule

The revised schedule is expected to be announced soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure they have all required documents ready.

Candidates should stay updated on official notifications, as the authorities may release the revised Odisha NEET PG 2024 counselling dates soon. Keeping all documents ready will help ensure a smooth admission process once the counselling resumes.