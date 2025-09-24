CG NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Merit List Released at cgdme.in, Seat Allotment Today

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, has released the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 merit list for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates seeking admission under the 85% state quota seats in government medical and dental colleges and 100% seats in private medical colleges can now download the merit list PDF from the official website.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, has released the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 merit list for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates seeking admission under the 85% state quota seats in government medical and dental colleges and 100% seats in private medical colleges can now download the merit list PDF from the official website — cgdme.in.

Details Mentioned in the Merit List

The CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 merit list contains crucial candidate information, including:

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET overall rank

NEET roll number

CG State rank

Category

Applied courses and other details

Candidates must verify the accuracy of their details in the merit list. In case of discrepancies, they are advised to report immediately to the authorities for correction.

The seat allotment process for round 2 will be conducted, and the CG NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared today, September 24, 2025. Students allotted seats will need to download their allotment letters and report to their respective institutes within the given timeline.