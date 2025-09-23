MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result and Opening, Closing Ranks Out - Link Here

Summary The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has announced the second round seat allotment result for NEET UG 2025 counselling for admissions to 85% state quota seats in MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has announced the second round seat allotment result for NEET UG 2025 counselling for admissions to 85% state quota seats in MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

Along with the provisional allotment list, DME has also released the opening and closing ranks for round 2 admissions. Top rank holders of the state have chosen prestigious institutes including Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore and Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal.

How to check MP NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment?

Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Click on the allotment list section.

Select “Second Round Allotment List (Provisional) - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2025 (MBBS/BDS Course).”

The PDF list will be displayed on the screen.

Login with credentials to download the allotment order.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in round 2 must report to their respective medical or dental colleges between September 23 and 29, 2025. Students who wish to upgrade their seats in round 3 or the mop-up round can opt for the same at the time of admission from September 23 to October 4. It is mandatory for candidates to indicate their upgradation choice (Yes/No) while reporting at the allotted college.

Additionally, the option for online seat resignation or cancellation will remain available during the same period, i.e., from September 23 to October 4, 2025.

Earlier this month, the DME released the revised list of medical and dental colleges taking part in the MP NEET UG 2025 counselling. A total of 47 institutions are included in this year’s admission process.

Find the direct link here: seat allotment result, opening & closing rank PDF