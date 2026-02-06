MP NEET PG Counselling 2025: DME Releases Round 3 Merit List; 5,344 Candidates Qualify

Summary The merit list is for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) courses in the state According to the official data, a total of 5,344 candidates have qualified in the third round of state counselling

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has released the Round 3 merit list for MP National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2025. The merit list is for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) courses in the state.

According to the official data, a total of 5,344 candidates have qualified in the third round of state counselling. Among them, 361 in-service candidates have been declared eligible, with NEET PG scores ranging from 539 to as low as 5.

Category-wise, 2,461 candidates have been shortlisted under the open (INST) category, while 2,522 candidates have been shortlisted under the open (non-INST) category. In addition, 42 candidates have been shortlisted under the in-service (non-INST) category.

Candidates can check and download the MP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 merit list from the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the counselling schedule, the choice filling and locking process for MP NEET PG counselling 2025 will be conducted from February 7 to February 11. Candidates whose names appear on the merit list are eligible to fill and lock their preferred colleges and courses within the stipulated time.