MP NEET UG 2025: DME Revises Mop-Up Round Schedule; Registration Last Date Extended

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has further revised the schedule for the mop-up round of the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025. As per the updated notice, the last date to register for the mop-up round is October 22, 2025. Eligible candidates can complete the registration process online at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The same deadline - October 22 - also applies for candidates who wish to resign from seats allotted in rounds 1 and 2 or apply for upgradation. The revised state merit list, the eligible candidates list, and the vacancy details will be published on October 23, 2025.

According to the updated counselling schedule, candidates can fill and lock their choices between October 23 and 25. DME has clarified that fresh choice-filling is mandatory for all participants. Those opting for upgradation but failing to lock their new choices will remain admitted to their previously allotted college.

Candidates resigning from their seats by October 22 will be required to pay a penalty of ₹2 lakh (general category) and ₹10 lakh (NRI candidates).

Meanwhile, the DME has announced that MBBS seats at Sukh Sagar Medical College, Jabalpur, have been increased from 150 to 200, as per the latest NMC NEET UG 2025 seat matrix.

Mop-Up Round Revised Schedule

Fresh Registration (for new eligible candidates): Up to October 22, 2025

Publication of Revised State Merit List & Eligible Candidates List: October 23, 2025

Publication of Vacancy Position: October 23, 2025

Choice Filling and Locking: October 23 to 25, 2025

Mop-Up Round Allotment Result: October 27, 2025

Reporting (Document Verification & Admission): October 28 to November 1, 2025

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and follow all instructions carefully to avoid disqualification.