DME Chhattisgarh Releases CG NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result- Check What's Next

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh has officially declared the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today. Candidates who registered for the second round of counselling can now check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website at cgdme.admissions.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted a seat based on their preferences must report to their respective allotted medical or dental colleges before September 30, 2025, by 3:00 PM. Timely reporting is crucial to secure the allotted seat, as failure to do so may result in cancellation of the admission.

The current round of allotment covers admissions under the 85% state quota in government medical and dental colleges, as well as 100% of seats in private medical colleges in Chhattisgarh. All candidates are required to complete the document verification process at the time of admission, carrying all original documents as per the guidelines.

Candidates must also download the official allotment letter from the CGDME portal. This letter is essential for the admission process and must be presented at the time of reporting to the institute.

The round 2 seat allotment list includes candidates who:

Received fresh allotment based on available vacant seats,

Were upgraded from earlier allotted seats to higher preference choices, and

Retained their previously allotted seats due to no change during the second round.

The process also involved allocation of seats that became vacant following the upgradation of previously admitted candidates. These were termed as "clear vacant" or "floating vacant" seats.

Candidates are advised to act promptly and ensure that all necessary documents are in order for the admission process. Further updates and detailed instructions are available on the official CGDME counselling website.