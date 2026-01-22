NEET counselling

Assam NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Key Dates Out

Posted on 22 Jan 2026
16:46 PM

Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has released the revised schedule for NEET PG 2026 Round 3 counselling for admission to vacant postgraduate medical seats under the Assam State Quota for the 2025 session. The online registration will be open on the official website dme.assam.gov.in from January 27 to January 29, 2026.

The counselling, which was earlier postponed until further notice, will now proceed according to the revised timeline.

Candidates who appeared in NEET PG 2025 and meet the revised cut-off score notified by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on January 13, 2026, are eligible to participate. Only those whose name and roll number appear in the Assam state provisional merit list published by DME Assam can take part in the online counselling.

The official notice states: "The counselling shall be held as per the Medical Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into Post Graduate Degree and Diploma Courses) Rules, 2021 (Amendment upto date), and candidates who appeared in NEET-PG-2025 conducted by the NBE and meet the revised cut-off score shall be eligible to participate."

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Schedule 2026

  • Online Registration: January 27 – January 29, 2026
  • Choice Filling Window: January 30 – February 2, 2026
  • Choice Locking: February 2, 4:00 PM – 11:55 PM
  • Seat Allotment Processing: February 3 – February 4, 2026
  • Provisional Seat Allotment Result: February 7, 2026
  • Reporting & Admission at Allotted Institutions: February 11 – February 12, 2026

Candidates are advised to complete registration, choice filling, and locking within the stipulated timeline to ensure participation in the counselling process. The DME Assam website should be regularly checked for updates and official notifications.

NEET counselling NEET PG 2025 NEET PG
