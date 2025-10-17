Assam TET 2024 Results Declared at madhyamik.assam.gov.in; Verification from October 29

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — madhyamik.assam.gov.in The Assam TET 2024 is being conducted to fill 9,389 teaching vacancies in secondary schools across the state, including positions for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Graduate Teachers (GT)

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has officially declared the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024 results today, October 17. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — madhyamik.assam.gov.in — using their application number and password.

As per the official notification, document verification for qualified candidates will be conducted from October 29 to November 1, 2024. The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate’s performance in the written test, along with additional weightage given to NCC, sports, fine arts achievements, and document verification.

The Assam TET 2024 is being conducted to fill 9,389 teaching vacancies in secondary schools across the state, including positions for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Graduate Teachers (GT). The exam plays a crucial role in selecting qualified educators for government schools under the state's secondary education department.

Initially, the Assam TET was scheduled for December 29, 2023, but was later held on January 19, 2024, after rescheduling. The written exam results were declared in two phases — May 30 for PGT posts and June 23 for GT posts.

Assam TET Results 2024: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: madhyamik.assam.gov.in Click on the “Download TCR Result” link Enter your application number and password View and download the scorecard Save a copy for future reference

For any technical issues or queries, candidates can reach out to the helpdesk at the toll-free number 08042303631 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM, from Monday to Saturday.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the document verification process and further selection procedures.