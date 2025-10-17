CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams in Winter-Bound Schools from November 6- Read Key Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Oct 2025
15:07 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
This schedule has been advanced as such schools are expected to remain closed in January 2026 due to severe winter conditions
For all other CBSE-affiliated schools, in India and abroad, the board has confirmed that practical exams and internal assessments will commence from January 1, 2026, as per the existing provisions under the Examination Bye-Laws and Scheme of Studies

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that practical examinations, internal assessments, and project work for Classes 10 and 12 in winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 6 to December 6, 2025, for the academic session 2025–26. This schedule has been advanced as such schools are expected to remain closed in January 2026 due to severe winter conditions.

For all other CBSE-affiliated schools, in India and abroad, the board has confirmed that practical exams and internal assessments will commence from January 1, 2026, as per the existing provisions under the Examination Bye-Laws and Scheme of Studies.

“As per provisions of Examination Bye-Laws/Scheme of Studies of the Board, the Practical Examination/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2025-26 are scheduled from January 1, 2026, for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the winter bound schools are expected to remain closed during January due to the winter season,” the CBSE stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure smooth conduct of the examinations, CBSE has issued a detailed set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines, covering key aspects such as:

  • Uploading of marks
  • Appointment of external examiners and observers
  • Prevention of unfair means
  • Distribution and use of answer books for practicals
  • Timelines for conducting and dispatching practical exam materials

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Instructions for Schools

CBSE has directed all winter-bound schools to take the following steps:

  • Prepare the final list of candidates, ensuring that no student whose name was not submitted in the online List of Candidates (LOC) is allowed to appear in the practicals, internal assessment, or project evaluations.
  • For Class 10, internal assessment (IA) will be conducted only once, and schools must upload IA marks for all candidates strictly within the scheduled time.
  • Schools must coordinate with regional offices for the appointment of external examiners and observers.
  • Ensure timely completion of exams and dispatch of practical exam answer books to the respective regional offices.

CBSE has reiterated that adherence to the timelines and procedural guidelines is critical to maintaining the integrity and efficiency of the examination process.

Last updated on 17 Oct 2025
15:08 PM
CBSE 2026 CBSE Board Exam 2026
Similar stories
National Medical Commission (NMC)

NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds Fresh 11,500 New MBBS, BDS Seats; Total Rises to 1.29 Lakh

Karnataka government

KSEAB Revises Karnataka SSLC, PUC Passing Marks; New Rule Effective from Current Acad. . .

West Bengal Police

West Bengal Police SI Answer Key 2025 Released for Preliminary Exam; Objection Window. . .

Haryana government

Haryana CET 2025 Correction Portal Opens After High Court Order; Know Last Date Insid. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Medical Commission (NMC)

NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds Fresh 11,500 New MBBS, BDS Seats; Total Rises to 1.29 Lakh

Karnataka government

KSEAB Revises Karnataka SSLC, PUC Passing Marks; New Rule Effective from Current Acad. . .

West Bengal Police

West Bengal Police SI Answer Key 2025 Released for Preliminary Exam; Objection Window. . .

Haryana government

Haryana CET 2025 Correction Portal Opens After High Court Order; Know Last Date Insid. . .

MCC

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Amid Data Leak Concerns; Admission Sched. . .

Assam government

Assam TET 2024 Results Declared at madhyamik.assam.gov.in; Verification from October . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality