CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams in Winter-Bound Schools from November 6- Read Key Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that practical examinations, internal assessments, and project work for Classes 10 and 12 in winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 6 to December 6, 2025, for the academic session 2025–26. This schedule has been advanced as such schools are expected to remain closed in January 2026 due to severe winter conditions.

For all other CBSE-affiliated schools, in India and abroad, the board has confirmed that practical exams and internal assessments will commence from January 1, 2026, as per the existing provisions under the Examination Bye-Laws and Scheme of Studies.

“As per provisions of Examination Bye-Laws/Scheme of Studies of the Board, the Practical Examination/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2025-26 are scheduled from January 1, 2026, for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the winter bound schools are expected to remain closed during January due to the winter season,” the CBSE stated.

To ensure smooth conduct of the examinations, CBSE has issued a detailed set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines, covering key aspects such as:

Uploading of marks

Appointment of external examiners and observers

Prevention of unfair means

Distribution and use of answer books for practicals

Timelines for conducting and dispatching practical exam materials

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Instructions for Schools

CBSE has directed all winter-bound schools to take the following steps:

Prepare the final list of candidates, ensuring that no student whose name was not submitted in the online List of Candidates (LOC) is allowed to appear in the practicals, internal assessment, or project evaluations.

For Class 10, internal assessment (IA) will be conducted only once, and schools must upload IA marks for all candidates strictly within the scheduled time.

Schools must coordinate with regional offices for the appointment of external examiners and observers.

Ensure timely completion of exams and dispatch of practical exam answer books to the respective regional offices.

CBSE has reiterated that adherence to the timelines and procedural guidelines is critical to maintaining the integrity and efficiency of the examination process.