Teacher Recruitment

Directorate of Elementary Education Assam Begins Registration for 4,500 Teachers- Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Feb 2025
18:01 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who are at least 18 years and not more than 40 years old on January 1 can apply for the recruitment process
Out of the 4,500 school teachers, 2,900 are for the Assistant Teacher post at Lower Primary schools, and 1,600 are for Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher posts at Upper Primary (UP) schools

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam began the online registration process for the recruitment of 4,500 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) school teachers on the official website. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website at dee.assam.gov.in.

A total of 4,500 school teachers will be recruited through this drive. Out of the 4,500 school teachers, 2,900 are for the Assistant Teacher post at Lower Primary schools, and 1,600 are for Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher posts at Upper Primary (UP) schools.

Candidates who are at least 18 years and not more than 40 years old on January 1 can apply for the recruitment process. A relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserved category candidates.

DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit DEE Assam's recruitment portal- dee.assam.gov.in
  2. Enter a valid email address and mobile number to register
  3. Enter personal and educational details
  4. Include scanned copies of your TET certificate, academic certificates, a passport-sized photograph, and signature
  5. Review all details before final submission
  6. Take a printout of the same for later reference

DEE Assam Teacher Registration 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 17 Feb 2025
18:12 PM
Teacher Recruitment Recruitment Vacancies school teachers
