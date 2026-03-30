directorate of education

Delhi DoE Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Declared at edudel.nic.in: Download Link and Promotion Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Mar 2026
15:29 PM

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Summary
The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has officially declared the annual results for Class 9 and Class 11 students for the academic session 2025–26.
The results are now available on the official website.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has officially declared the annual results for Class 9 and Class 11 students for the academic session 2025–26. The results are now available on the official website, providing students and parents with easy access to their performance records.

Students who appeared for the examinations can check and download their results by visiting the official portal. The Class 11 results have been declared for all academic streams, including Arts, Science, and Commerce, ensuring comprehensive coverage across disciplines.

To access the results, students need to visit the official website (edudel.nic.in) and navigate to the “Results 2025-26” link for Classes 9 and 11 under the “What’s New” section. They must then enter essential credentials such as class, student ID, section, and date of birth. Once the details are submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for future use.

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As per the guidelines, students who have successfully cleared the Class 9 and Class 11 examinations will be promoted to the next academic levels, Class 10 and Class 12, respectively. Those who are unable to meet the qualifying criteria will be given another opportunity to improve their performance through supplementary or improvement examinations.

The Directorate has advised students and parents to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard. In case of any discrepancies, they should promptly reach out to the respective school authorities for correction. Additionally, schools will provide physical report cards along with detailed assessments in due course.

Alongside the Class 9 and 11 results, the Directorate of Education has also released the results for students from Classes 3 to 8, completing the annual result declaration process for multiple school levels across Delhi.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 30 Mar 2026
15:31 PM
directorate of education delhi schools Result
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