CBSE Result 2026 - DigiLocker Releases Update for Class 10 Students! Check All Details

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results shortly. Ahead of the declaration, DigiLocker has issued an advisory urging students to prepare in advance.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results shortly. Ahead of the declaration, DigiLocker has issued an advisory urging students to prepare in advance to ensure seamless access to their results.

In a recent update, DigiLocker, which operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, advised students not to wait until the result day to set up their accounts. The platform highlighted that students who have their accounts ready will be able to access their digital marksheets instantly once the results are declared, avoiding delays or technical congestion.

The advisory particularly emphasised that students without an APAAR ID should create their accounts through the CBSE services portal. Those who already have APAAR IDs linked to CBSE will receive their digital marksheets directly in the “Issued Documents” section of DigiLocker soon after the results are announced.

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Once declared, students will be able to check their results through multiple official platforms, including the CBSE official website, the National Informatics Centre results portal, DigiLocker, and the UMANG platform. To access their scorecards, candidates will need essential credentials such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

In addition to websites and mobile applications, CBSE has also made provisions for students to access their results through SMS and IVRS services, ensuring accessibility even in areas with limited internet connectivity. Digital marksheets and certificates will be made available via DigiLocker shortly after the official announcement.

While the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time for the result declaration, an early release is anticipated due to the upcoming second phase of board examinations (Session 2), scheduled to be conducted in May 2026.

Approximately 25 lakh students are awaiting the Class 10 results this year. Notably, CBSE has introduced a two-phase examination system starting from the 2026 academic session. Under this system, students are given an opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects by appearing in the second session.

The Class 10 board examinations concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams ended on April 10, with both examinations having commenced on February 17. As anticipation builds, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check official platforms for timely updates.