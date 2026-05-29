NCHM JEE Counselling 2026 Schedule Released - Check Admission Rules, Allotment Dates

Summary The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology has officially released the counselling schedule for NCHMCT JEE 2026 admissions. Candidates who qualified in the NCHM Joint Entrance Examination 2026 will now be eligible to participate in the counselling and seat allotment process.

The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology has officially released the counselling schedule for NCHMCT JEE 2026 admissions to the Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (BSc HHA) programme. Candidates who qualified in the NCHM Joint Entrance Examination 2026 will now be eligible to participate in the counselling and seat allotment process for admission to Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs) across the country.

According to the official schedule, the counselling process will be conducted in multiple rounds and will include online registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification, fee payment, and physical reporting at allotted institutes.

The registration and choice-filling process for the first round of counselling will commence on June 1, 2026, and continue till June 4, 2026. Candidates participating in the counselling process will have to pay a non-refundable counselling registration fee of ₹2,000.

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As per the detailed counselling timeline released by NCHMCT, the seat allotment processing for the first round will be conducted on June 5, while the first round allotment results will be declared on June 6, 2026.

Candidates allotted seats in the first round will have to upload required documents, complete fee payment, and select willingness options between June 7 and June 9, 2026. The willingness options generally include “Freeze” for confirming the allotted seat and “Float” for participation in subsequent counselling rounds while retaining the allotted seat.

The vacancy list after the first round of counselling will be released on June 11, 2026. Registration and choice filling for the final counselling round will be held from June 12 to June 14, while the final round seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on June 16, 2026.

Candidates allotted seats in the final round will have to complete document upload and verification procedures between June 17 and June 19. Physical reporting at the allotted Institutes of Hotel Management will take place from June 20 to July 24, 2026.

The council has also announced that hostel allotment processing will be conducted on July 15, with hostel allotment results scheduled to be declared on July 16, 2026. The academic session for the new batch is set to commence on July 27, 2026.

To participate in the counselling process, candidates need to visit the official NCHMCT counselling portal (nchmcounselling.nic.in) and complete online registration using their login credentials. After registration, candidates must pay the counselling fee, fill out and lock their preferred institute choices, and submit the application form.

Following seat allotment, candidates will also be required to pay a Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) of ₹20,000 to confirm their admission. Students have been advised to contact their respective Institutes of Hotel Management before physical reporting to complete institute-specific formalities and admission procedures.

The NCHMCT JEE is a national-level entrance examination conducted annually in computer-based mode for admission to hospitality and hotel administration programmes across India. Candidates are advised to carefully follow the counselling schedule and complete all admission-related formalities within the specified deadlines to avoid cancellation of allotted seats.