DHS Assam Releases Admit Card for Grade 3 (Technical) Recruitment- Details Inside

The Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Assam released the admit cards for Grade 3 (Technical) recruitment 2024 exam. Candidates registered for the recruitment exam can download the DHS Assam grade 3 admit card from the official website.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill the vacancies in different Medical College and Hospitals as well as Dental College, Nursing College, and Paramedical Institutes of Assam. As per the schedule, The DHS Assam grade 3 written exam 2025 will be conducted on January 12, 2025 in a single shift from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

DHS Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website- dhs.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Grade 3 admit card 2024 link available Enter the login credentials and submit DHS Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen Check and download the admit card Take a printout of the same for future reference

The DHS Assam grade 3 admit card 2025 is a mandatory document for the examination day. Candidates will not be allowed to sit for the examination without their hall tickets. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.