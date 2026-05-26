Confluence 2027 – International Summit on Business, Technology and Innovation to Take Place in San Jose

Confluence 2027, an upcoming global business, technology and innovation summit, has officially announced its inaugural edition, to be held from April 9–11, 2027, at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, one of the world’s leading hubs for technology, venture capital, artificial intelligence and startup innovation.

Positioned as a high-impact international platform for entrepreneurship, investment, healthcare innovation and emerging technologies, Confluence 2027 will bring together startup founders, venture capital firms, global investors, AI leaders, healthcare innovators, business executives, researchers, policymakers and members of the global diaspora ecosystem for three days of strategic collaboration and industry dialogue.

The summit is being designed as a serious business and innovation convening focused on fostering global partnerships, cross-border investment opportunities, startup ecosystem development, industrial transformation, frontier technologies, and next-generation healthcare innovation.

Unlike conventional networking events or cultural gatherings, Confluence 2027 aims to create a long-term platform connecting global capital, innovation ecosystems, deep technology, healthcare advancements, and entrepreneurial talent across Silicon Valley, India, and emerging international markets.

The event will feature three dedicated forums:

Capital Forum — Focused on venture capital, startup funding, private equity, family offices, founder-investor engagement, growth-stage financing, and global investment ecosystems.

Vertical Forum — Focused on artificial intelligence, frontier technologies, robotics, AI infrastructure, enterprise innovation, agentic systems, and emerging technology platforms.

Vital Forum — Focused on regenerative medicine, longevity, precision healthcare, MedTech, clinical AI, surgical technologies, and healthcare system innovation.

A major strategic initiative associated with the summit is “Build Bengal × Silicon Valley,” a cross-border collaboration platform intended to strengthen connections among Bengal-origin founders, technologists, investors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and global industry leaders.

The broader vision for Confluence 2027 has been conceptualised by Rahul Roy, Founder, Confluence 2027.

“Confluence is not being envisioned as a symbolic diaspora gathering or a cultural networking exercise. The intention is to build a serious global platform focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, venture capital, industrial growth, technology collaboration, and international business relationships. One of the long-term aspirations connected to Confluence is the creation of stronger startup and investment ecosystems linked to Bengal and Eastern India,” said Rahul Roy, Founder, Confluence 2027, CTO, ARC Document Solutions, and Serial Entrepreneur.

Speaking about the significance of creating interdisciplinary global platforms, Meghdut Roychowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India Group, and Founder, Make Calcutta Relevant Again, said, “The future of innovation will be shaped by collaboration across industries, technologies, and geographies. Artificial intelligence, healthcare, venture capital, research, entrepreneurship, and industrial development can no longer operate in isolation. Platforms like Confluence create opportunities for meaningful collaboration that can drive long-term economic and technological impact.”

Confluence 2027 will also feature:

• An Innovation Hub showcasing artificial intelligence startups, robotics, enterprise software, semiconductor technologies, MedTech, wearable technologies, and emerging innovation platforms.

• A curated Bengal Startups Showcase aimed at bringing leading startups from Kolkata and Eastern India onto a global stage, enabling emerging founders to connect with Silicon Valley investors, global enterprises, accelerators, and innovation leaders, while highlighting Bengal’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. The initiative will be supported by Atal Incubation Centre, Techno India University, West Bengal’s first and only Government of India NITI Aayog-certified startup incubator.

• A dedicated Content Creators Track that will identify and handpick emerging digital creators, storytellers, and innovation-focused influencers from India and the global diaspora ecosystem. Selected creators will travel as official Confluence 2027 creator delegates, documenting and amplifying the summit journey through pre-event, on-ground, and post-event storytelling. The initiative will also feature curated panel discussions and collaborative sessions with South Asian creators, founders, and influencers from Silicon Valley, blending technology, entrepreneurship, culture, and digital media in the distinctive Confluence style.

• Founder × Investor Matchrooms connecting startups with venture capital firms, private investors, family offices, and strategic partners.

• Live Hackathons and Startup Showdowns focused on applied AI, frontier technologies, and problem-solving innovation.

• Closed-door leadership discussions featuring global founders, investors, operators, clinicians, and policymakers.

• International networking experiences and curated partnership forums.

• The WIRM World Congress partnership focused on regenerative medicine, longevity science, orthobiologics, clinical AI, and precision healthcare.

The organisers are currently engaging with global universities, venture capital networks, startup ecosystems, technology companies, healthcare institutions, research organisations, diaspora communities, and strategic partners for collaboration opportunities.

Further announcements regarding keynote speakers, institutional partnerships, startup participation, investor engagement, innovation programmes, and registrations are expected in the coming months.

For more information on media and partnership enquiries, click the link below.

confluencesummit.org

This article has been produced on behalf of Techno India by ABP digital Brand Hub.