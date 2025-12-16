AIIMS Declares 44 Candidates Ineligible for DM, MCh Admission Jan 2026 Session: Check List

Summary AIIMS New Delhi has issued an official notification declaring 44 candidates provisionally ineligible for admission to DM and MCh super speciality courses for the January 2026 session. Candidates aspiring for super speciality admissions are advised to stay updated through the official AIIMS website.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued an official notification declaring 44 candidates provisionally ineligible for admission to DM and MCh super speciality courses for the January 2026 session. The notice has been released by the Examination Section of AIIMS New Delhi and is now available on the institute’s official website.

According to the notification, the candidates have been found ineligible primarily due to non-submission of mandatory documents during the application process. These include the failure to upload postgraduate degree certificates or tenure completion certificates, as well as the submission of invalid or incorrect documents. As per AIIMS norms, the absence of valid proof of eligibility at the time of application leads to immediate disqualification.

The institute has clearly stated that the candidature of all 44 listed candidates stands cancelled with immediate effect. AIIMS has further clarified that no requests, representations, or further correspondence regarding this decision will be entertained, making the action final and binding.

The list of provisionally ineligible candidates has been published on the official AIIMS New Delhi website. It contains key details such as the candidate’s name, candidate ID, and eligibility status. Affected aspirants are advised to check the list carefully and download it for their reference.

AIIMS has also reminded future applicants to thoroughly review the eligibility criteria and ensure the timely and correct upload of all required documents, particularly postgraduate qualification and tenure completion certificates, while applying for super speciality programmes like DM and MCh. Any discrepancy or missing document can result in cancellation of candidature at any stage of the admission process.

Earlier, AIIMS New Delhi had released the list of candidates shortlisted for Stage II (Departmental Assessment) for the respective DM and MCh courses under AIIMS and PGIMER Chandigarh seats through the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INISS) Online CBT for the January 2026 session. The institute had clarified that the shortlist was prepared based on the information furnished by candidates during online registration and strictly in accordance with the rules outlined in the prospectus.

Candidates aspiring for super speciality admissions are advised to stay updated through the official AIIMS website and strictly comply with all documentation and eligibility requirements to avoid disqualification at later stages.

Find the full list here.