UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: 148 Candidates Debarred for Seat Withdrawal, DGME Issues List

Summary The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has barred 148 candidates from participating in the UP NEET PG counselling 2025-26. The action has been taken against aspirants who either failed to join or resigned from the MD, MS seats allotted during the stray vacancy and special stray vacancy rounds of the last academic session.

According to the NEET PG admission guidelines issued last year, candidates who do not take admission after being allotted seats in the stray vacancy round will have their security deposit forfeited and will also be debarred from participating in the counselling process of the following academic year. Similarly, students who resign from allotted seats after the last cycle of counselling without completing their course also face disqualification for the next admission session.

Out of the 148 candidates, 59 students did not join despite being allotted seats, while 89 students resigned from their admitted seats in MD and MS courses after the final round of counselling. The DGME has published two separate lists of debarred candidates, including their names, roll numbers, NEET PG ranks, and allotted institutes.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule

The DGME is expected to soon release the UP NEET PG counselling 2025 dates on its official website — upneet.gov.in. Eligible candidates will be able to register by paying a non-refundable registration fee of ₹3,000.

The security deposit varies depending on the course and institution type:

₹30,000 for MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB seats in government colleges

₹2 lakh for seats in government and private medical colleges

₹1 lakh for seats in government and private dental colleges

The counselling will be conducted for admission to MD, MS, Diploma, DNB, and MDS courses in both government and private medical institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

Find the full debarred candidates list here.