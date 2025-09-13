Centre Withdraws Directive on ‘Dr’ Prefix for Physiotherapists, Says Issue Needs Review

Summary The Central Government has rolled back its directive barring physiotherapists from using the ‘Dr’ prefix, only a day after issuing it. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Union Health Ministry, said that the matter “requires further examination” following widespread objections.

The Central Government has rolled back its directive barring physiotherapists from using the ‘Dr’ prefix, only a day after issuing it. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Union Health Ministry, said that the matter “requires further examination” following widespread objections.

On September 9, the DGHS had written to Indian Medical Association (IMA) President Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, stating that physiotherapists were not entitled to use the prefix ‘Dr’ under the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916. The letter directed that references to “Dr” in the Competency-Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy — Approved Syllabus 2025 be removed, suggesting a more appropriate title for physiotherapy graduates to avoid confusion among patients.

The directive triggered strong opposition from several bodies, including the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR). The association argued that physiotherapists are not trained as medical doctors and that use of the ‘Dr’ title could mislead patients, encourage quackery, and contradict legal and regulatory advisories.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, on September 10, the DGHS issued another communication addressed to the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), the IMA, and other stakeholders, formally withdrawing its earlier letter. “Representations have been received on this matter which require further examination and deliberations. Hence, the aforesaid D.O. letter may be treated as withdrawn,” the DGHS clarified.

The issue has been contentious since the NCAHP earlier this year recommended allowing physiotherapists to use the ‘Dr’ prefix — a move celebrated within the physiotherapy community but opposed by several medical associations. With the latest withdrawal, the government has signalled that consultations will continue before a final decision is made.